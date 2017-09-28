Short Track Super Series Ready to Get Dirty in Jersey

BRIDGEPORT, NJ — A purse structure of more than $25,000 and a $10,000 championship looming will provide plenty of motivation for racers when the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP roars into Bridgeport Speedway this Saturday, September 30.

Just two events remain on the STSS Velocita South Region schedule for 2017, including Saturday’s ‘Dirty Jersey 5’ 40-lap event at Bridgeport paying $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green.

Ryan Watt, Bridgeport’s champion, sits atop the STSS South standings by just a single marker over Stewart Friesen. Duane Howard, the most recent series winner at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway in late-August, is just 12 markers removed from the top spot.

Bridgeport will serve as the final “100-point” race on the schedule. After this seventh of eight STSS rounds, a driver’s worst finish will be dropped and 75 points will be added for perfect attendance entering the 150-point finale at Georgetown October 27-28.

A host of STSS series travelers will hit the Bridgeport five-eighths-mile Saturday including Watt, Howard, Jimmy Horton, David Van Horn Jr., Ryan Godown, Jordan Watson, Billy Pauch Sr. and Jr., Craig Von Dohren, Brett Kressley, Jim Britt, Jeff Strunk and more.

From the north, Massachusetts driver Andy Bachetti and New York’s Anthony Perrego plan to battle at the South Jersey facility.

Bridgeport’s regulars, of course, will look to defend their home turf with big money on the line.

A two-night American Racer ‘Southern Swing’ point fund will be paid at Bridgeport, comprised of Friday night’s ‘September Showdown’ at Georgetown and Saturday’s ‘Dirty Jersey 5’ as follows: 1) $500 – 2) $400 – 3) $300 – 4) $200 – 5) $100. The finish Saturday at Bridgeport will be used as the tiebreaker.

Completing Saturday’s program are the Crate/Sportsman and Outlaw Stocks.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 4 p.m. The drivers’ meeting takes place at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 (ages 16 and up), $10 (Students ages 10-15) and Kids 9 and under are FREE. Pit admission is $35, with no license required.

Located in South Jersey, just minutes from Pennsylvania and Delaware at I-295 Exit 14, Bridgeport Speedway is a spacious five-eighths-mile clay oval with a quarter-mile embedded in the center. Bridgeport Speedway provides a safe and secure family atmosphere, free parking, giveaways and fan participation. To learn more, visit www.bpspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail [email protected], “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

-BD Motorsports Media Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Related Posts

« Davis Re-Ups With Suss for All-American 400 Troyer to Reward Modified and Sportsman Teams at RoC Weekend »