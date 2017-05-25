LOG IN
Dirt Mods STSS 44 Stewart Friesen Orange County 2017

Short Track Super Series Diamond State 50 Postponed

May 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

DELMAR, DE – A saturated facility coupled with a forecast of thunderstorms for southern Delaware has forced the postponement of Thursday’s ‘Diamond State 50’ at Delaware International Speedway.

 

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP was set to host its third round of the Velocita-USA South Region with a 50-lap, $5,000-to-win big-block/small-block Modified main offering $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag.

 

Unfortunately, weather has forced Delaware International promoter Charlie Cathell and STSS organizer Brett Deyo to postpone the event to Thursday, June 15 – the next scheduled midweek Modified event at the Delmar facility as part of the track’s ‘Full Throttle’ series.

 

The program will move in its entirety to June 15 with the 50-lap Modified event, Crate 602 Sportsman paying $1,000 to win plus the Delaware Super Trucks. All times and pricing will remain the same.

 

“The weather hasn’t been on our side this season,” offered Cathell, who has completed just three events at the half-mile clay oval in 2017. “Ninety percent of the pit area is under water. The facility is soaked and there are more thunderstorms possible throughout the day. We wanted to make an early decision and get the word out.”

 

“It’s disappointing with the field we had coming to this show,” Deyo said. “I think the fans were in for something special with the talent that was set to invade. I appreciate Charlie and the Cathell family giving us the opportunity to tag onto their next ‘Full Throttle’ date in June.”

 

Complete rules, prices, times and race information for the ‘Diamond State 50’ can be found at the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/diamond-state-50-rules-prices-general-info/

 

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail [email protected], “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

 

Delaware International Speedway, located at 37854 Sussex Highway Delmar, Delaware 19940, is on the web at www.delawareracing.com and can be contacted by phone, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 302.846.3911.

 

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

 

-Short Track Super Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Comments are closed.

