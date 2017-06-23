LOG IN
Duane Howard Accord Speedway 2014

Short Track SS Ready for Battle of the Bullring at Accord

June 23, 2017

ACCORD, NY – You better hang on tight for this 12-second ride!

 

On Monday, July 3, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP makes its annual stop at Accord Speedway for a 50-lap, $5,000-to-win Modified clash at the Ulster County bullring.

 

Gary and Donna Palmer’s pristine quarter-mile oval plays host to Round No. 4 of the STSS Halmar International North Region with the ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ on the eve of Independence Day.

 

Joining the STSS Modifieds on the docket are STSS Sportsman in a $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start event and Slingshots.

 

Entering the ‘Battle of the Bullring’ at Accord, there have been three winners in as many STSS North Region events. Andy Bachetti thrilled the crowd in April at the Orange County Fair Speedway (Middletown, N.Y.) ‘Hard Clay Open’ with a 20th-to-first drive.

 

At Thunder Mountain Speedway (Center Lisle, N.Y.) in May, Anthony Perrego struck gold with a ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ conquest.

 

Most recently, Stewart Friesen drove from 12th using the high line to hold off 17th-starter Ryan Godown in the ‘Afton Action 50’ at Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park June 21.

 

The Afton score pressed Friesen into the series point lead with Accord’s tight confines on the horizon.

 

Updated point standings can be found at the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/2017-halmar-north-region-standings/

 

The ‘Battle of the Bullring’ celebrates its fifth anniversary his year. Danny Creeden won the inaugural event in 2013. Perrego was the ’14 victor, while Jackie Brown Jr. drove to the ’15 score. Last year, Friesen broke into the Accord win column for the first time in his career after a battle with Erick Rudolph.

 

Complete information on the ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ has been posted: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/battle-of-the-bullring-5-rules-prices-general-info/

 

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

 

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shortttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 or e-mail [email protected] “Like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

 

-Short Track Super Series Press Release. Photo credit: SDS Photography

