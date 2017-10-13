Short Track Showdown Returning to NHMS in June 2018

A New England race is taking the step from being an upstart event to a long-term tradition as motorsports promoter Bob Guptill has announced that the New England Short Track Showdown will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June 2018. The second running of the event will take place on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

All four racing tours that took part in the inaugural Showdown on July 1 of this year will return in 2018.

The New England Short Track Showdown is an event made up of four races that feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short track racing. Tour-type Modifieds compete with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks/Super Late Models compete with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks compete with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks compete with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

Guptill, a former race car driver from Maine, is also the promoter of the North East Mini Stock Tour and Street Stock Showdown Series. After the first Showdown proved to be a creative success, Guptill knew right away that he wanted to make the race a long-term endeavor.

“We had a lot of support from competitors and the racing community for the first Showdown,” said Guptill. “We had four strong races and four very deserving winners celebrating in one afternoon. As a promoter, I learned a lot from that first race and found ways to make it even better in the future. Between those lessons and having a few extra months to plan the next one, I know that we are going to make this show bigger and better for 2018. The short track racers of New England deserve their time in the spotlight on a big stage and this race is all about giving them that opportunity. We hope to make this race one of the can’t miss races of the year for a long time to come.”

Sponsorship and marketing packages for the New England Short Track Showdown are available to companies of all sizes and can be tailored to you’re the needs and budget of your company. For more information, please contact Bob Guptill at 207-577-2681.

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.

-New England Short Track Showdown Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Get Your Miss Snowball Derby Pageant Entries In Soon Post-Season Gobbler Returns to Accord in November »