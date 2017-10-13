LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM GSPSS Short Track Showdown NHMS Test 2017

Short Track Showdown Returning to NHMS in June 2018

October 13, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

A New England race is taking the step from being an upstart event to a long-term tradition as motorsports promoter Bob Guptill has announced that the New England Short Track Showdown will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June 2018.  The second running of the event will take place on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

 

All four racing tours that took part in the inaugural Showdown on July 1 of this year will return in 2018.

 

300x250-51-network-2017The New England Short Track Showdown is an event made up of four races that feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short track racing.  Tour-type Modifieds compete with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks/Super Late Models compete with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks compete with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks compete with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

 

Guptill, a former race car driver from Maine, is also the promoter of the North East Mini Stock Tour and Street Stock Showdown Series.  After the first Showdown proved to be a creative success, Guptill knew right away that he wanted to make the race a long-term endeavor.

 

“We had a lot of support from competitors and the racing community for the first Showdown,” said Guptill.  “We had four strong races and four very deserving winners celebrating in one afternoon.  As a promoter, I learned a lot from that first race and found ways to make it even better in the future.  Between those lessons and having a few extra months to plan the next one, I know that we are going to make this show bigger and better for 2018.  The short track racers of New England deserve their time in the spotlight on a big stage and this race is all about giving them that opportunity.  We hope to make this race one of the can’t miss races of the year for a long time to come.”

 

Sponsorship and marketing packages for the New England Short Track Showdown are available to companies of all sizes and can be tailored to you’re the needs and budget of your company.  For more information, please contact Bob Guptill at 207-577-2681.

 

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.

 

-New England Short Track Showdown Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 13-15: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) - Sunoco World Series

  • October 14: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Foundation 100

  • October 14: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North Season Finale

  • October 14: South Boston Speedway (VA) - CARS Tour Season Finale

  • October 15: Wyoming County Int'l Speedway (NY) - American Racer 100 - Tour-type Modifieds

Presenting Partner