LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
PFC Short Track Draft Pick 2

Short Track Draft Presented by PFC Brakes: #2 Pick

April 27, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track Draft, Top Stories

2017 Draft Card 02-Harrison BurtonHarrison Burton

Age: 16

Hometown: Huntersville, North Carolina

Current Level: Super Late Models/NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Twitter: @HBurtonRacing

Last Year’s Pick: 4th

 

 

Entering 2017, Harrison Burton lacked a few key pieces to the puzzle of being a first overall draft pick in the Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes on Speed51.com.  He didn’t have a marquee win.  He didn’t have a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win.  Burton crossed off the marquee win quickly by winning CRA SpeedFest in January.  Then he went and won the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Super Late Model championship at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) in February.  For some, that was enough to draft him first overall.  Then he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) this past weekend.  Many thought that would be enough to put him over the top.

 

However, it was not.  Harrison Burton has been named the second overall draft pick in the 2017 Short Track Draft.

 

The 16-year-old driver received 14 first-place votes, 42 top-five votes and 53 top-10 votes, the same as number-one pick Todd Gilliland.  Burton’s quality votes totaled out to 94-percent, meaning that 94-percent of the votes that he received were either first-place or top-five votes.

 

300x250 Bristol Early Bird“It’s pretty cool jumping up two spots,” said Burton.  “I obviously wanted to be number one but there’s some really stiff competition of course, so it’s really cool to be where I am.  Hopefully next year we can be number one.”

 

The fortunate thing for Burton is that he’s just 16 years old.  He cannot run a full NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule until he turns 18.  As of now he can just run at road courses and tracks that are one-mile in length or less.  That means that he will keep his rookie eligibility in NASCAR’s top three series for a few more years, which will keep him eligible for the Short Track Draft for a few more years as well.

 

There’s no doubting that Burton is a top prospect.  He has the talent, and he’s finally starting to show that.  He has the looks.  He has a famous NASCAR last name, which will only help him out.  He also has a terrific personality.  He is funny, intelligent, and best of all he’s genuine.

 

Burton is a driver your can build a team around. He’ll bring in the sponsors with his personality and skill. He’s the perfect face of an organization, and getting to draft a face like that is rare. It’s like when the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers didn’t go as high as Burton was selected (Rodgers was the 24th pick in the 2005 draft), he was selected to eventually become the face of a franchise. When Burton makes it to the top levels of NASCAR, he will be the face of his organization.

 

Will Burton eventually be a first overall pick? Not this year, but it’s almost a guarantee for the future.

 

On Thursday evening, Speed51.com announced the number-one pick in this year’s Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes.

 

Picks #3-10 will be revealed one by one each hour beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.  Selections 11-25 will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday.

 

After a weekend to digest the first 25 picks, the remaining picks (26-51) will be revealed Monday night at 5 p.m. ET.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • April 28: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • April 28: Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) - Intimidator 100 - Outlaw Super Late Models

  • April 29: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS 300 - Super Late Models

  • April 29: Fulton Speedway (NY) - Super DIRTcar Series Season Opener

Presenting Partner