Short Track Center Bob Dillner Hannah Newhouse Rob Blount

Short Track Center Returns Tuesday, Sept 19 on Speed51.com

September 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

Short Track Center, a live in-studio short track racing show on Speed51.com, will return Tuesday night, September 19 at 7 p.m. ET.  After a popular pair of episodes during the month of August, the show will make its return as short track racing fans gear up for “big race season” across the country.

 

Thus far, the response from race fans who have watched the first two episodes of Short Track Center has been fantastic.  That has the entire staff at Speed51.com excited to return for another episode on Tuesday night.

 

“We had to take a brief break from the show in order to focus on Speed51.com’s coverage of the 44th Annual Oxford 250, but almost ready to rock and roll once again,” said Speed51.com Executive Editor and Short Track Center host Bob Dillner. “We’re looking forward to the next few shows as we gear up for big races like the All American 400, Super DIRT Week, Winchester 400, Oktoberfest, Martinsville 300, MegaMeltdown, Thompson World Series and Milk Bowl.  We are thankful to have the support of PFC Brakes and we are looking for other marketing partners to keep pushing this show.”

 

300x250 STC 09-19Airing live from a state-of-the-art studio in Concord, NC, Short Track Center tackles the hot topics that short track racing fans want to hear about with the people you want to hear from.  In just two episodes thus far, the Short Track Center guest list includes short track stars such as Casey Roderick, Ryan Preece, Brett Hearn, Stewart Friesen and Tyler Roahrig.

 

In addition to hearing from our special guests, the JRi Shocks Power Poll is revealed on the show each month.  Show host Bob Dillner and a trio of Speed51.com experts in Rob Blount, Hannah Newhouse and Brandon Paul discuss the short track drivers who have displayed the most power during the last month of racing.

 

Of course, we’ll also hear from our regional experts with live reports throughout the United States to get you caught up on everything happening from Maine to Florida to Ohio to California and everywhere in between.

 

For more information regarding partnering with Short Track Center on Speed51.com, please contact us via email at [email protected].  Several advertising packages are available, including commercials, segment sponsorship, graphical representation and on-set logo placement.

 

If you missed the first two episodes of Short Track Center, click on the links below to get a glimpse of what’s to come Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

 

WATCH EPISODE 1    WATCH EPISODE 2

 

-Text by Speed51.com Staff

