Sherwood Looking for Solid Run at Ol’ Boy Cup

Bryan Sherwood is a second-generation racer who is a full time competitor in the RoC Modified Tour. Having a background in racing dating back to when he was just a kid, Sherwood found his way up to the RoC Asphalt Modified Tour and recently found his way to victory lane at Oswego Speedway.

“We had been looking for that win for a while and it was awesome to get the win at a track like Oswego that has so much history,” Sherwood told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

To have a win early in the season was a confident booster but to win his first RoC Modified race at Oswego meant more than just a regular win to the Hillcrest, New Yorker.

“My dad had actually won the same race a couple years ago as well as having Richie Evans and others win at this track made it a really special win for us.”

This Thursday the RoC Modifieds take to Lancaster Speedway in New York for the Ol’ Boy Cup. This is the seventh stop on the RoC Modified schedule and the second of three times the touring series will visit Lancaster Speedway.

While Sherwood has a win under his belt this season, he has lowered his expectations slightly and is looking for just a solid finish at the 5/8 mile paved oval.

“We are really just looking for a solid top five or a top ten finish. Our last couple races haven’t been very strong and it was mainly due to mechanical issues so we are hoping to be done with that and collect a good run,” said Sherwood.

Sherwood currently sits comfortably inside the top-ten in the RoC Modifieds points where he is seventh in the standings.

“Lancaster is usually a pretty tough place for us anyways but if everything aligns for us we should be a contender for a top five.”

The Ol’Boy Cup at Lancaster Speedway is one of the races on the Speed51.com Summer Thunder TV series schedule. There will be a live broadcast of the race on Thursday night free to Speed51 Video Network premium members.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

Photo by: Speed51.com

