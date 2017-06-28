LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
mods roc bryan sherwood cockpit

Sherwood Looking for Solid Run at Ol’ Boy Cup

June 28, 2017 • App, Modifieds, Region - Southeast, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Bryan Sherwood is a second-generation racer who is a full time competitor in the RoC Modified Tour. Having a background in racing dating back to when he was just a kid, Sherwood found his way up to the RoC Asphalt Modified Tour and recently found his way to victory lane at Oswego Speedway.

“We had been looking for that win for a while and it was awesome to get the win at a track like Oswego that has so much history,” Sherwood told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

To have a win early in the season was a confident booster but to win his first RoC Modified race at Oswego meant more than just a regular win to the Hillcrest, New Yorker.

300x250 Summer Thunder 2017.06.29“My dad had actually won the same race a couple years ago as well as having Richie Evans and others win at this track made it a really special win for us.”

This Thursday the RoC Modifieds take to Lancaster Speedway in New York for the Ol’ Boy Cup. This is the seventh stop on the RoC Modified schedule and the second of three times the touring series will visit Lancaster Speedway.

While Sherwood has a win under his belt this season, he has lowered his expectations slightly and is looking for just a solid finish at the 5/8 mile paved oval.

“We are really just looking for a solid top five or a top ten finish. Our last couple races haven’t been very strong and it was mainly due to mechanical issues so we are hoping to be done with that and collect a good run,” said Sherwood.

Sherwood currently sits comfortably inside the top-ten in the RoC Modifieds points where he is seventh in the standings.

“Lancaster is usually a pretty tough place for us anyways but if everything aligns for us we should be a contender for a top five.”

The Ol’Boy Cup at Lancaster Speedway is one of the races on the Speed51.com Summer Thunder TV series schedule. There will be a live broadcast of the race on Thursday night free to Speed51 Video Network premium members.

Fans who are not Speed51 Video Network premium members can become a premium member for $7.99 a month or $59.99 per year and gain access to all of the races on the Summer Thunder TV series as well as thousands of racing videos and highlights and more by clicking here.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

Photo by: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Open Wheel Wednesday - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • June 29: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Clyde Hart Memorial 100 - Super Late Models

  • June 29: Lancaster Nat'l Speedway (NY) - Ol' Boy Cup 60 - RoC Modifieds

  • June 30: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100

  • July 1: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NE Short Track Showdown - GSPSS, VMRS, Street Stocks & NEMST

Presenting Partner