Sheppard Sweeps at Fayetteville Motor Speedway

FAYETTEVILLE, NC- May 6, 2017- Brandon Sheppard led all 50-laps during the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series 10th race of the 2017 season at Fayetteville Motor Speedway. Sheppard’s win at the 3/8-mile track marked his ninth career win.

“We’ve been working really hard on this Rocket Chassis,” said Sheppard. “I want to thank Mark and Steve and everyone at Rocket Chassis for letting me drive this thing. It’s awesome. We’ve been working really hard lately to get ready for these Carolina tracks and Tennessee tracks because I’ve always struggled a little bit at those places so it definitely feels good to be getting a win and a top-three [last night].”

Tyler Erb started the feature on the outside of the pole and was heavy on the pedal trying to run down pole-sitter Sheppard throughout all 50-laps. The feature saw six cautions due to tire troubles. During every restart Sheppard was able to create an impressive lead over Erb and the rest of the field. In one lap Sheppard was able to gain up to a 1.643 second lead proving how much of a power house he truly is.

Erb was able to reel Sheppard in a few times giving the crowd a glimmer of hope that he could pull off his first ever World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series win come the checker flag. Erb may have not pulled off the win tonight but it is just a matter of time.

The young driver from New Waverly, TX is one of the most consistent drivers in the Series this season. He is currently second in the Series points standings and the only driver in the top-four of points who has not had a Series win this season.

“I sure hope [to land first win soon],” said Tyler Erb. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work lately. I can’t thank everyone enough who supports us.”

Series-Veteran Rick Eckert also found his way to the podium for the first time since his win at the 2017 season opener at Screven Motorsports Complex.

Some drivers were not so lucky come the checker flag at Fayetteville Motor Speedway. Frank Heckenast Jr. had a tough break on the last lap of the feature as he got a flat tire on the backstretch making him slow from his top-10 position.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will head to Tennessee for two days of shootouts which will kick off the second-quarter of the 2017 Season. The Series take the track at Duck River Raceway on May 12 and Smoky Mountain Speedway on May 13.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Statistical Report; Fayetteville Motor Speedway on May 7, 2017:

Feature: 1. 1- Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 91- Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 7- Rick Eckert[4]; 4. 44- Chris Madden[7]; 5. 93- Donald Bradsher[3]; 6. 9- Devin Moran[12]; 7. 24D- Michael Brown[14]; 8. 23- Michael Rouse[15]; 9. 25- Shane Clanton[5]; 10. 14m- Morgan Bagley[11] 11. 2c- Joey Coulter[21]; 12. 79- Roger Lucas[[17]; 13. 281- Kyle Pierce[19]; 14. 18- Eric Wells[10]; 15, 16- Ben Watkins[9]; 16. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr.[6]; 17. 25z- Mason Zeigler[13]; 18. 1*- Chub Frank[18]; 19. 1M- Willie Milliken[8]; 20. 3s- Brian Shirley[16]; 21. 22*- G.R. Smith[20]

Heat 1: 1. 1- BrandonSheppard[1]; 2. 25- ShaneClanton[2]; 3. 44- ChrisMadden[4]; 4. 18- EricWells[5]; 5. 25z- MasonZeigler[3]; 6. 3s- BrianShirley[7]; 7. 281- KylePierce[6];

Heat 2: 1. 99jr- FrankHeckenastJr[3]; 2. 91- TylerErb[2]; 3. 1M- WillieMilliken[6]; 4. 14m- MorganBagley[4]; 5. 24D- MichaelBrown[1]; 6. 79- RogerLucas[7]; 7. 22*- G.R. Smith[5];

Heat 3: 1. 93- DonaldBradsher[2]; 2. 7- RickEckert[2]; 3. 16- BenWatkins[1]; 4. 9- DevinMoran[5]; 5. 23- MichaelRouse[6]; 6. 1*- ChubFrank[4]; 7. 2c- JoeyCoulter[7]

Qualifying: 1. 1- BrandonSheppard, 16.453; 2. 24D- MichaelBrown, 16.646; 3. 16- BenWatkins, 16.666; 4. 25- ShaneClanton, 16.697; 5. 91- TylerErb, 16.787; 6. 93- DonaldBradsher, 16.812; 7. 25z- MasonZeigler, 16.836; 8. 99jr- FrankHeckenastJr, 16.88; 9. 7- RickEckert, 16.967; 10. 44- ChrisMadden, 16.991; 11. 14m- MorganBagley, 17.013; 12. 1*- ChubFrank, 17.059; 13. 18- EricWells, 17.06; 14. 22*- G.R. Smith, 17.12; 15. 9- DevinMoran, 17.131; 16. 281- KylePierce, 17.26; 17. 1M- WillieMilliken, 17.33; 18. 23- MichaelRouse, 17.509; 19. 3s- BrianShirley, 17.739; 20. 79- RogerLucas, 17.901; 21. 2c- JoeyCoulter, 18.532

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: Craftsman/Sears ($200 Cash): Brandon Sheppard, Tyler Erb, Rick Eckert, Chris Madden, Donald Bradsher; Craftsman/Sears ($100 Cash): Michael Brown; CompCams ($50 productcertificate): BrandonSheppard; MSDIgnition ($50 Cash): BrandonSheppard; QuarterMaster ($100 ProductCertificate): RickEckert; Wrisco (ThreeSheetsofaluminum): BrandonSheppard; PenskeRacingShocks ($50 ProductCertificate): Rick Eckert; JEPistons ($50 Cash): Donald Bradsher; VPRacingFuels($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; CompCams ($50 Cash): Morgan Bagley; Extended Stay America ($50 Cash): Joey Coulter; Cometic ($50 Cash): Roger Lucas JRIShocks ($50 Cash):Rick Eckert; SuperflowDyno’s ($50 Cash): Eric Wells; Quartermaster ($25 ProductCertificate): Brian Shirley; JEPistons(Onesetofpistonrings): Frank Heckenast Jr.; Quartermaster ($50 ProductCertificate):Brian Shirley; ArizonaSportShirts ($100 ProductCertificate): Rick Eckert; JEPistons(Onesetofpistonrings): Brandon Sheppard; MSDIgnition ($25 Cash):BrandonSheppard; QA-1 ($50 Cash): Michael Brown ; RookieBonus: Donald Bradsher; BonusBucks: Donald Bradsher

SEASON WINNERS:

Brandon Sheppard- 3 (Whynot Motorsports Park on March 24, Farmer City Raceway on April 1, Fayetteville Motor Speedway on May 6)

Shane Clanton- 2 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 24, Cherokee Speedway on May 6)

Rick Eckert- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 17)

Chris Madden- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 18)

Don O’Neal- 1 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 25)

Timothy Culp- 1 (Lone Star Speedway on March 26)

Brian Shirley-1 (Farmer City Raceway on April 2)

