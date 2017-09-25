Seven Drivers to Pull Double Duty During All American 400

The challenge of 400 grueling laps is enough to entice only the bravest drivers who believe they can tame one of the longest Super Late Model races of the season. But for some drivers, the All American 400 is just a part of their weekend as they plan on pulling double-duty by running both the Super Late Model and the Pro Late Model divisions at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN).

Stephen Nasse is one of those drivers making a shot at both big wins this upcoming weekend. Nasse is fresh off a Southern Super Series title this past weekend at Five Flags Speedway (FL) and he’s hoping to carry the momentum of that championship and bring home a pair of guitars this weekend.

“Five hundred laps is a lot of laps and we weren’t sure about it last year, but at the end of the race last year I felt like I could run another 100 laps so we are going to try it this year,’ Nasse told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “It’s going to be about surviving the heat and making sure your body is capable of competing. It’s going to be tough.”

Many would say that Casey Roderick is unbeatable in a Pro Late Model as he just wrapped the Allen Turner Pro Late Model championship at Five Flags. He is also leading the points at Nashville in their Pro Late Model division and hopes to translate that success into the Super Late Model race on Sunday.



Spencer Davis is also making his return to the All American 400 weekend with experienced crew chief and car owner Bond Suss in his corner. With 2017 being a year full of ups and downs, Davis is looking for a strong run.

Davis’ double duty effort isn’t taking place at just Nashville, as the Dawsonville, GA driver plans on running the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Dover (DE) on Saturday before jotting over to Nashville to run the Super Late Model.

“Pulling double duty is always a task when you’re racing in two different places, especially racing in Dover which is known to rain out easily,” Davis said. “So there are some headaches that go into it but getting to race at multiple places in one weekend is a blast. Much rather lose some sleep and race more than pass up an opportunity.”

Former Nashville track champion Willie Allen and Chandler Smith will be gunning for the win in both divisions, as well as Bobby Knox, Jr. and Michael House, making it a total of seven drivers pulling double duty.

All American 400 festivities kick off on Friday with practice for the Late Models which leads into Saturday’s qualifying for the big 400-lap feature race. Sunday is the big day as drivers battle it out to bring home a shiny guitar as the hardware for surviving and winning the prestigious All American 400.

