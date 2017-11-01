LOG IN
Seuss Reuniting With Harvey to Defend North South Shootout

November 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

At the conclusion of last year’s North South Shootout, Andy Seuss found himself pulling the No. 11 Ideal Racing Modified into victory lane to celebrate with his car owner Eddie Harvey. Halfway through the 2017 racing season, Harvey and Seuss parted ways on mutual terms, but now the duo is reuniting and will attempt to defend their North South Shootout victory this Saturday at Concord Speedway (NC).

 

Seuss drove for Harvey for a number of years while collecting countless wins and two NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour championships. After parting ways earlier in the season, it wasn’t to the surprise of many to see them come back together for this race.

 

300x250 20% OFF Store“We parted ways on really good terms and it wasn’t really even parting ways, it was just more of us going and doing some different stuff for awhile and really in that moment we always planned on doing this race together to come back and try and defend the win,” Seuss told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

For Seuss, this weekend is more than just returning to a track he has found success at; it’s about working with a team he has a ton of history and memorable moments with.

 

“I am looking forward to getting back in his car and back with the group of guys,” Seuss said. “Some of us have been together ten or eleven years, dating back to when I drove for Dave Riggs, and a lot of the guys still work on the team. They kept going with Ideal Racing because it’s more local stuff and they can do that, but all of us really get along and it’s pretty exciting to just kind of get the band back together. “

 

With tough competition rolling into town including “Big Money” Matt Hirschman, a five-time winner of the race, Seuss will have his work cut out for him. However, he isn’t feeling the pressure that one would think he should be.

 

“There is a little bit but I think the pressure is off once you won it, so I put more pressure on stuff I haven’t accomplished yet. There are some great racers going there and obviously Matt Hirschman is the master of these open shows. Last year, we had a little different strategy and I don’t know if it helped us or hurt us but it was perfect for the distance that it was.”

 

While every driver enters a race weekend with the same goal in mind of winning the race, Seuss has the same idea but also has a different outlook on this year’s North South Shootout.

 

“Its going to be a crazy race with a lot of competition there. I am almost looking at this like it’s a vacation,” he stated. “We got it last year and we want to go and back up the performance, obviously, but it’s almost like a race where you’re at the end of the season and there is no point but to go and just have fun.”

 

Qualifying for the race kicks off on Friday evening followed by the feature events taking place late Saturday afternoon. Catch Seuss and the other Modified stars alongside the PASS South Super Late Models by following live updates on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent

Photo by: Speed51.com

