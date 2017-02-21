Semifinalists Announced for 2017 Kulwicki Driver Development Program

CONCORD, N.C. – After several weeks of reviewing an impressive group of applicants for the 2017 Kulwicki Driver Development Program (KDDP), the organization’s advisory board has chosen 15 semifinalists. These drivers will now participate in interview sessions, culminating with the selection of a seven-driver roster that will represent the KDDP this season and compete for the prestigious annual Kulwicki Cup.

The seven selected drivers will each receive a one-time stipend of $7,777 to cover operational expenses. The organization will work to provide the drivers assistance in important aspects such as publicity, marketing, sponsorship development and industry networking during the season as they compete for the “grand prize.” The Kulwicki Cup winner will pick up an additional check worth seven times the initial award ($7,777 x 7 = $54,439) and a special unique trophy. Seymour, Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski was the 2015 Kulwicki Cup winner during the inaugural year for the program and Lomira, Wisconsin’s Alex Prunty claimed the 2016 title.

“The process to select our 2017 KDDP driver lineup has already required some extremely difficult choices by our board members,” said KDDP executive director Tom Roberts. “There were more than 25 different drivers who received votes during the initial round of judging and the board did a fantastic job in narrowing it down to 15 semifinalists. They certainly face an incredible task in selecting just seven drivers out of this group to carry the KDDP colors and compete for the Kulwicki Cup this season.

“A fact that the board members agreed on after reviewing all the applications was that asphalt short-track late model racing has a very healthy future,” said Roberts. “There were many drivers not selected who will definitely be qualified candidates for our program in the next few seasons. The top-15 this year range in age from 16 to 25 and the average age is 20.3 years. We had numerous applicants who were 16 or younger. We urge them all to get another year of experience under their belts and apply again for our 2018 program next December.”

The 15 KDDP semifinalists for 2017 include, in alphabetical order:

WYATT ALEXANDER, 17, ELLSWORTH, MAINE

2016 – Winner, Dave Farrington, Jr. Scholarship in Honor of Alan Kulwicki (given to HS student with plans on studying engineering in college)

2015 – Boss Hogg 100 feature winner at Wiscasset (ME) Speedway

BRAISON BENNETT, 21, NEENAH, WISCONSIN

2016 – TUNDRA Series – Rookie of the Year

2016 – Wisconsin International Raceway – late model series champion

2016 – Wisconsin International Raceway – Red, White, and Blue late model series champion

2015 – Golden Sands (WI) Speedway – SLM Rookie of the Year

JESSE BERNHAGEN, 23, MARKESAN, WISCONSIN

2016 – 5 late model feature wins, including multiple wins at Dells (WI) Raceway Park

COLE BUTCHER, 18, PORTER’S LAKE, NOVA SCOTIA

2016 – Maritime Pro Stock Series – season champion, 3 feature wins

2016 – Atlantic Cat 250 feature winner at Scotia Speedworld

JUSTIN CARROLL, 20, CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA

2016 – Hickory (NC) Motor Speedway – back-to-back LMSC feature wins

DEREK GRIFFITH, 20, HUDSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE

2016 – Pro All Stars (PASS) North Series – 7th place, 1 feature win, 4 top fives

2016 – Oktoberfest feature winner at Lee USA (NH) Speedway

2016 – DAV Fall Classic feature winner at Seekonk (NH) Speedway

CODY HASKINS, 25, MARIETTA, GEORGIA

2016 – Kulwicki Driver Development Program Finalist – 6th place

2016 – 11 top fives in NWAAS Late Model Stock Car series

ANDY JONES, 23, GURNEE, ILLINOIS

3 career Midwest Truck Series feature wins

Multiple-time Legends Car champion at Grundy County (IL) Speedway and Madison (WI) International Speedway

JUSTIN MONDEIK, 20, GLEASON, WISCONSIN

2016 – Golden Sands (WI) Speedway, Marshfield (WI) Super Speedway, and State Park (WI) Speedway – SLM Rookie of the Year

2015 – State Park (WI) Speedway – late model track champion

HALEY MOODY, 22, KINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA

2015 – NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver of the Year

2014 – Southern National (NC) Motorsports Park – late model track champion and ROY

AUSTIN NASON, 21, ROSCOE, ILLINOIS

2016 – ARCA Midwest Tour – 8th place

2016 – Kulwicki Driver Development Program Semi-Finalist

2015 – ARCA Midwest Tour – 4th place, Rookie of the Year

MICHAEL OSTDIEK, 19, LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA

2016 – Kulwicki Driver Development Program Finalist – 3rd place

2016 – Big 8 Series – 2nd place, 1 feature win

2016 – NWAAS Division II – 3rd place; 4 feature wins at Elko (MN) Speedway

JOHN PETERS, 20, WESTBROOK, MAINE

2016 – Beech Ridge (ME) Motor Speedway – 8th place, 1 feature win

2016 – Kulwicki Driver Development Program Semi-Finalist

LOGAN RUNYON, 20, CAMBRIDGE, OHIO

2016 – Columbus (OH) Motor Speedway – 4th place, Most Improved Driver

BRETT YACKEY, 16, GREELEY, COLORADO

2016 – Colorado National Speedway late model track champion

2016 – Colorado State Rookie of the Year, NWAAS Division 1

The interviewing process of these drivers will occur during the next few weeks. After a final review and vote by the advisory board, the 2017 KDDP team of seven drivers is expected to be announced on Monday, March 20. The competition for the 2017 Kulwicki Cup begins on April 1 and runs through October 31.

-Kulwicki Driver Development Program Press Release

Related Posts

« Hoffman Celebrates Gator Glory at DIRTcar Nationals Madden Grabs First Late Model Gator of 2017 »