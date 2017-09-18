Sellers Crowned South Boston Speedway Champion

SOUTH BOSTON, VA…….South Boston Speedway crowned its four NASCAR division champions in Saturday night’s GCR Presents Spaulding Equipment PASS 150 racing program, with Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia emerging as the track’s 2017 NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division champion.

The championship was Sellers’ third career South Boston Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division championship. His previous titles came in 2005 and 2014.

Sellers had a tough outing in Saturday night’s 100-lap NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, finishing 12th after being sidelined in the wake of hard contact with the car driven by Josh Oakley of Rougemont, North Carolina as they battled for second place.

The 12th-place finish posed no problem for Sellers, though, as he had already clinched the championship.

Philip Morris of Ruckersville, Virginia won the 100-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race by a big margin, speeding across the finish line 5.101 seconds ahead of runner-up Layne Riggs of Bahama, North Carolina.

Morris took the lead from Sellers on the 15th lap and led the rest of the way in earning his seventh victory of the season at South Boston Speedway.

Stacy Puryear of Danville, Virginia, Oakley and Brandon Comer rounded out the top five finishers in the race.

Craig Scores Fifth Win Of The Season In PASS Super Late Model 150 Race

Matt Craig of Kannapolis, North Carolina has had the hot hand on the PASS South Super Late Model circuit this season, and he had the hot hand Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.

Craig surged past Trevor Noles of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina on lap 65 following a restart and led the rest of the way to score his fifth win in seven starts this season on the touring Super Late Model circuit. His margin of victory over Noles was .801-second.

David Farrington, Jr. of Jay, Maine finished third, with Jared Fryar of Greensboro, North Carolina and Jay Fogleman of Durham, North Carolina rounding out the top five finishers.

Garrett Wins Limited Sportsman Division Championship

In the closest points race among South Boston Speedway’s four racing divisions, Colin Garrett of South Boston, Virginia won Saturday night’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race and, with the win, won the division championship.

Garrett trailed division points leader David Latour Jr. of Clemmons, North Carolina by four points entering the race, with Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia sitting in third place, two points behind Garrett and just six points out of the lead.

Latour was sitting in second place behind race leader Mike Jones of South Boston, Virginia at the halfway mark of the race and looked as if he was in a pretty good situation with relation to the championship. However, Garrett and Crews

launched themselves past Jones and Latour on the restart that followed a caution flag on lap 25 to grab the top two spots.

Garrett led the rest of the race, edging Crews by .399-second to score his fifth win of the season at South Boston Speedway. Jones finished third, Latour finished fourth and Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Layne Repeats As Pure Stock Division Champion

Johnny Layne of Nathalie, Virginia earned his second straight South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division championship in Saturday night’s 30-lap Pure Stock Division race.

Layne finished sixth in the race after spinning on the frontstretch on the final lap following contact with Harrison Walker during a battle for second place, but it was a good enough finish to allow him to win the title.

Eric Crews of Long Island, Virginia scored a flag-to-flag win and became the sixth different winner in the division this season. He finished 5.588 seconds ahead of runner-up Walker of Buffalo Junction, Virginia.

Halifax, Virginia residents Matt Epps, Randy Hupp and Bruce Mayo rounded out the top five finishers in the race.

Crute Captures Hornets Division Championship

Tyler Crute of Alton, Virginia battled his way from his 12th starting position, passed Justin Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia with three laps to go and held on to win the Budweiser Hornets Division race that was shortened from its scheduled 15-lap distance to 10 laps after multiple on-track incidents.

Crute trailed division points leader Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia by 14 points entering the race, but the win by Crute and a fifth-place finish by Currin was good enough to allow Crute to win his first career championship.

Brent Clemmons of McKenney, Virginia finished second with Timothy Smith of Nathalie, Virginia finishing third, Mark Dawson finishing fourth and Currin rounding out the top five finishers.

NEXT RACE AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY

South Boston Speedway will close out its 2017 season on Saturday night, Oct. 14 when America’s Hometown Track hosts the CARS Tour for the first time with the SoBo 250.

The SoBo 250 will be a doubleheader event featuring the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars and the CARS Tour Super Late Models, with both competing in races that will go for 125 green-flag laps and pay $5,000 to the winner.

Practice will be held from 1 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., grandstand gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and qualifying will start at 5 p.m. A Fan Fest will be held trackside from 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with the first race starting at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets are on sale for $10 each. Adult general admission tickets on race day will be $15 each. Youth ages 7-12 will be admitted for $5. Kids ages six and under will be admitted free.

For additional information about the SoBo 250 CARS Tour racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

FROM: South Boston Speedway Media Operations

Office Phone: 1-434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540

E-Mail: [email protected] www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

