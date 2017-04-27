Season Preview: New & Old Faces for Northwest SLM Series

The Northwest Super Late Model Series will begin their fourth season of competition in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday during the first race of the year at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WA). The series is one of the newest Super Late Model series in the country but has made huge strides in the first three years with much more coming in 2017.

The 2017 season will see a lot of familiar faces return to the track including Quincy, WA Driver Mitch Kleyn who has finished in the top three of the championship points each of the first three seasons.

Braeden Havens is coming off a strong season in 2016 and will also be returning to the series in 2017. The Medical Lake, WA native had one series win along with finishing second in the 2016 championship standings.

Brittney Zamora, the top rookie from 2016, will be looking to improve in Super Late Model racing with her sophomore season as she completes her senior year of high school in Kennewick, WA.

East Wenatchee, WA racing legend Garrett Evans is the only driver that has claimed a championship in the series’ first three years of competition. It’s still unclear if the veteran Evans will compete full time in 2017 or just run a limited schedule.

There will, however, surely be an Evans running for the championship but it will be 2017 Rookie of the Year contender Jan Evans, son of Garrett, on the track for a full season with the series. The 16-year-old is competing full time in 2017 after running a limited schedule in 2016.

Other notable drivers to keep your eye on in 2017 include Upper Lake, CA hot shot Jeremy Doss who has plans on racing with the series throughout the 2017 season. Joey Bird from Spokane, WA was very impressive in his limited starts of 2016. Buck Noel Jr. will be competing full-time in Super Late Models in 2017. The Yakima, WA driver has been very successful in his Late Model racing over the past few years.

One of the biggest changes for this season will be the addition of new tracks during the nine-race season. The series will add South Sound Speedway (WA), Douglas County Raceway (OR) and Rocky Mountain Raceway (UT) as new stops for the 2017 season. Some familiar tracks are back on the schedule including Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WA), Spokane Super Oval (WA) and Yakima Speedway (WA).

Fans will be able to follow all the action for the first race of the 2017 season for the Northwest Super Late Model Series from Wenatchee Valley Super Oval on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now Coverage this Saturday.

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Northwest Super Late Model Series

