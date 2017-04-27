LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM NWSLMS Grid 2016 Season

Season Preview: New & Old Faces for Northwest SLM Series

April 27, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northwest, Region - West, Ticker

The Northwest Super Late Model Series will begin their fourth season of competition in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday during the first race of the year at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WA). The series is one of the newest Super Late Model series in the country but has made huge strides in the first three years with much more coming in 2017.

 

The 2017 season will see a lot of familiar faces return to the track including Quincy, WA Driver Mitch Kleyn who has finished in the top three of the championship points each of the first three seasons.

 

Braeden Havens is coming off a strong season in 2016 and will also be returning to the series in 2017. The Medical Lake, WA native had one series win along with finishing second in the 2016 championship standings.

 

300x250 Bristol Early BirdBrittney Zamora, the top rookie from 2016, will be looking to improve in Super Late Model racing with her sophomore season as she completes her senior year of high school in Kennewick, WA.

 

East Wenatchee, WA racing legend Garrett Evans is the only driver that has claimed a championship in the series’ first three years of competition. It’s still unclear if the veteran Evans will compete full time in 2017 or just run a limited schedule.

 

There will, however, surely be an Evans running for the championship but it will be 2017 Rookie of the Year contender Jan Evans, son of Garrett, on the track for a full season with the series. The 16-year-old is competing full time in 2017 after running a limited schedule in 2016.

 

Other notable drivers to keep your eye on in 2017 include Upper Lake, CA hot shot Jeremy Doss who has plans on racing with the series throughout the 2017 season. Joey Bird from Spokane, WA was very impressive in his limited starts of 2016. Buck Noel Jr. will be competing full-time in Super Late Models in 2017. The Yakima, WA driver has been very successful in his Late Model racing over the past few years.

 

One of the biggest changes for this season will be the addition of new tracks during the nine-race season. The series will add South Sound Speedway (WA), Douglas County Raceway (OR) and Rocky Mountain Raceway (UT) as new stops for the 2017 season. Some familiar tracks are back on the schedule including Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WA), Spokane Super Oval (WA) and Yakima Speedway (WA).

 

Fans will be able to follow all the action for the first race of the 2017 season for the Northwest Super Late Model Series from Wenatchee Valley Super Oval on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now Coverage this Saturday.

 

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Northwest Super Late Model Series

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • April 28: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • April 28: Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) - Intimidator 100 - Outlaw Super Late Models

  • April 29: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS 300 - Super Late Models

  • April 29: Fulton Speedway (NY) - Super DIRTcar Series Season Opener

Presenting Partner