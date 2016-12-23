SCHEDULE ALERT: 10 Races SRL Southwest Tour in 2017

Bakersfield, CA –The SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series is proud to announce its schedule of events for 2017. The ten-race schedule will kick off in a big way, with the $30,000 to win Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway on February 11th. The Winter Showdown will be a non-points event for the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series and the Lucas Oil Modifieds. The 2017 SPEARS Southwest Tour Series points championship will begin on March 25th at Irwindale Speedway and end at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 18th.

The opening round of the 2017 championship will be a “double-header”, featuring the SPEARS Southwest Tour and the NASCAR K&N Series competing together on the same night on March 25th at Irwindale.

The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will then stop at Kern County Raceway on April 22nd, for the first of two points paying events hosted by the west Bakersfield half-mile oval.

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series twice in 2017, on May 20th and November 18th; both events will feature the Lucas Oil Modified Series.

After a break in the schedule, the series will then make its only stop of 2017 at Madera Speedway on July 15th.

August 19th will mark the second appearance of the season at Irwindale Speedway, when the series will again be paired up with the Lucas Oil Modifieds.

On September 2nd, the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will team up with the Northwest Super Late Model Series for a $10,000 to win co-sanctioned event at Rocky Mountain Raceways, just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The series will then travel to Tucson Speedway once again to compete on the historical 1/3-mile oval on September 30th.

The series will return to Kern County Raceway on October 28th. The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will finish up its championship season once again with the “Championship Finale” at the Bullring on November 18th.

“We finished 2016 really strong, and 2017 is looking even better,” stated the SRL’s Larry Collins. “We have great race teams that compete in our series, a great staff and our schedule visits the premier race tracks in the west. We’re very confident that 2017 is going to be a record year for the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series.”

For 2017, the “Winner’s Bonus” program will continue, which insures that each SPEARS Southwest Tour Series event will pay at least $5,000 to win. And, for the sixth consecutive year, the “SPEARS Frequent Flyer Program” will award teams a minimum of $1,000 for starting a SPEARS Southwest Tour Series main event after they have competed in three consecutive series races.

Celebrating its seventeenth season, the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will begin the 2017 season with the Winter Showdown on February 11th, and close out its championship at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 18th.

For more information, go to www.srlsouthwesttour.com.

2/11/17 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Winter Showdown Non-Points 3/25/17 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA Season Opener Points 4/22/17 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Race #2 5/20/17 The Bullring Las Vegas, NV Race #3 7/15/17 Madera Speedway Madera, CA Race #4 8/19/17 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA Race #5 9/2/17 Rock Mountain Raceways Salt Lake City, UT Race #6 Combo Event w/NWSLMS 9/30/17 Tucson Speedway Tucson, AZ Race #7 10/28/17 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Race #8 11/18/17 The Bullring Las Vegas, NV Season Finale West Coast Short Track Championships

Story by: Series PR

Photo Credit: Series Photo

