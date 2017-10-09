Sauter Gets Redemption in ARCA Midwest Tour Finale
Last year, NASCAR driver Johnny Sauter left Oktoberfest not thrilled about a third-place finish in the ARCA Midwest Tour finale at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI). This year he chose to do something about it by dominating the race and holding off four-time champion Ty Majeski.
Just thirty-one laps into the 200-lap feature, powered by Jason Weinkauf to take the lead after starting ninth. From there he never gave it up, even with Majeski and Minnesota’s Dan Fredrickson driving their hardest to catch up. It simply did not matter whether the leaders were dealing with lapped traffic or not, Sauter was in charge.
“(Sauter) was just a little bit better. Our car was pretty good, not much to complain about,” Majeski told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.
The final 20 laps the fans saw a strong battle for the bridesmaid position when Fredrickson continued to pull to the inside of Majeski but could not complete the pass.
“I tried to get by him. We were a lot better than he was,” Fredrickson said, disappointed. “He wouldn’t give me any room, and I wouldn’t expect him to, I would have done the same thing.”
While Fredrickson wished he could have made it to the leader, Sauter played the game smart with a fast car.
“You’ve got to know when to go and when not to go,” Sauter said. “When you get ten to twelve car lengths on them you start backing it up a little bit.”
The historic Oktoberfest weekend continues to be the final race of the ARCA Midwest Tour season and saw Majeski officially celebrate his fourth Tour championship in a row on top of his second-place finish. The Rookie of the Year honors came down to the final race and was won by Michael Ostdiek at the end of the day.
“We knew if we finished the race and John DeAngelis Jr. didn’t finish in the top-5 we would be alright,” Ostdiek said. “We definitely had a good year and it is important to close the year off strong.”
-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent
-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman
ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 Unofficial Results
|Pos
|No.
|Name
|Laps
|1
|5S
|Johnny Sauter
|200
|2
|91M
|Ty Majeski
|200
|3
|36F
|Dan Fredrickson
|200
|4
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|200
|5
|39M
|Andrew Morrissey
|200
|6
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|200
|7
|7S
|Paul Shafer
|200
|8
|44M
|Justin Mondiek
|200
|9
|7ED
|Erik Darnell
|200
|10
|78H
|Skylar Holzhausen
|200
|11
|9K
|Derek Kraus
|200
|12
|47
|Travis Sauter
|200
|13
|5J
|Casey Johnson
|200
|14
|12M
|Nick Murgic
|200
|15
|35D
|Travis Dassow
|199
|16
|72G
|Jacob Goede
|198
|17
|18O
|Michael Ostdiek
|198
|18
|14N
|Austin Nason
|198
|19
|15L
|Dean LaPointe
|197
|20
|1S
|Michael Sauter
|197
|21
|23W
|Jason Weinkauf
|196
|22
|75H
|Dillon Hammond
|190
|23
|26P
|Bubba Pollard
|164
|24
|45S
|Jim Sauter Jr.
|127
|25
|43K
|Matt Kocourek
|109
|26
|7D
|John DeAngelis Jr
|97
|27
|75W
|Chris Weinkauf
|17
|28
|42P
|Dennis Prunty
