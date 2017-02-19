LOG IN
Dirt Volusia Speedway Park Generic

Saturday’s Portion of DIRTcar Natl’s Postponed Due to Rain

February 19, 2017

BARBERVILLE, Fla. – Night five of DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park has been postponed due to persistent rain setting up a doubleheader event starting Sunday afternoon.

 

The Saturday, February 18 postponed event will resume with grandstand and pit gates opening at 11:30am. Hot laps and qualifying will resume starting at 12:00pm.

 

Fans that have tickets and/or a wristband for Saturday’s World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and DIRTcar Racing UMP Modified portion of DIRTcar Nationals can bring their ticket stub and/or wristband to the gate for re-entry to the first portion Sunday’s DIRTcar Nationals doubleheader.

 

The evening portion of the doubleheader will start with pit gates opening at 4:00pm; the grandstands will re-open at 5:00pm. Hot laps for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series starting at 6:00pm followed by qualifying.

 

For more information about DIRTcar Nationals by visiting www.DIRTcarNationals.com or follow DIRTcarNats on Twitter and Facebook.com/DIRTcar.

 

-DIRTcar Press Release. Photo credit: DIRTcar

