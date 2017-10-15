Saldana is a Bullet in All Stars Finale at Eldora

Rossburg, OH – Brownsburg, Indiana’s Joey Saldana dominated everything on Saturday night at Eldora Speedway, conquering the entire #LastCallForMethanol program at the World’s Greatest Dirt Track for a $5,000 top prize against the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Saldana, pilot of the familiar Indy Race Parts, No. 71 sprint car, kicked off the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions finale by earning the fastest time during qualifying time trials, followed by a victory during his respective heat race, as well as a win during the second of two dashes. The “Brownsburg Bullet” capped off his evening by leading all 30 circuits around the legendary half-mile, ultimately crossing under the final checkers 7.23 seconds ahead of Hunter Schuerenberg and Travis Philo.

“That, tonight, is why I love Eldora Speedway,” Saldana stated in Eldora Speedway victory lane. “Man, this place was a lot of fun. It’s just always so much fun to race here; so much history. I’m not just a racer, but I am also a huge fan. When I came here with my dad in 1984 for the Four Crown, I was instantly hooked.”

The Arctic Cat All Star triumph was the 74th of Saldana’s storied career; his 12th at Eldora Speedway during Arctic Cat All Star competition. All but nine cars were lapped during the non-stop, 30-lap finale.

“I was given a really good race car tonight and it shows. When you are given good equipment, it just makes life so much easier,” Saldana said. “We definitely had a top-three car last night and I just gave it away all night, but tonight we made up for it. The guys kept tuning this car as the night went on and it ended up being a really great race car. I can’t thank Bernie [Stuebgen] enough for what he’s done for me to get here. I didn’t have a ride and he gave me a shot. Hopefully we can run this car a little more next year.”

Making it official on Saturday night at the World’s Greatest Dirt Track, Chad Kemenah is the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions champion, solidifying his title with a sixth place performance during the #LastCallForMethanol main event. Now even with Dale Blaney as a six-time Arctic Cat All Star champion, the most in Series history, Kemenah captured three victories during his 2017 Arctic Cat All Star campaign, earning 37 top-ten feature finishes in 48 main event starts.

“Rob Hunter gives us the equipment necessary to be successful. Our goal this year was to be consistent and we certainly accomplished that,” Chad Kemenah explained during the All Star championship celebration. “It’s pretty cool to go out and be competitive every time you hit the race track. I think the only thing that could have made this season even better is a few more wins. Regardless, we’re thrilled. We’ll celebrate this one and begin to prepare for next year.”

The Finish:

1. 71X-Joey Saldana [2]; 2. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 3. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 4. 83-Rob Chaney [6]; 5. 3G-Carson Macedo [8]; 6. 10H-Chad Kemenah [5]; 7. 59-Ryan Smith [4]; 8. 81-Lee Jacobs [16]; 9. 17-Caleb Helms [10]; 10. 33M-Max Stambaugh [20]; 11. 44-Trey Starks [7]; 12. 49-Shawn Dancer [9]; 13. 7K-Cale Conley [12]; 14. 51-John Garvin [13]; 15. 22B-Ryan Broughton [17]; 16. 16-Ryan Ruhl [23]; 17. 59N-Bryan Nuckles [14]; 18. 53W-Bill Wirth [15]; 19. C1-Clay Riney [11]; 20. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [21]; 21. 71M-Paul May [18]; 22. 13-Brandon Matus [22]; 23. 95-Hunter Mackison [26]; 24. 1080-Jordan Mackison [19]; 25. 22-Brandon Spithaler [25]; 26. 45-Trevor Baker [24] Lap Leaders: Joey Saldana [1-30]

