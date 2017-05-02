LOG IN
Mods New Smyrna WS 32 Tyler Rypkema Victory Lane 2017

Rypkema On Verge of First RoC Victory Heading to Chemung

May 2, 2017

Chemung, N.Y. –– The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series rolls back into Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome this Saturday for a 75-lap event. After leading the most laps in the season opening event at Lancaster (N.Y.) National Speedway, Tyler Rypkema of Owego, N.Y., is looking to visit victory lane for the first time in his Race of Champions Asphalt Modified career at a track he is familiar with near his home.
 
“Chemung is a challenging place that has some great racing,” offered Rypkema. “You have to be on your game and have a good car to win, but I think we are proving we are capable, now we just need to seal the deal. We were close at Lancaster and now our focus is on getting it done at Chemung.”
 
Last season Rypkema earned 6th and 7th place finishes in the two Chemung events and he looks to build on that for 2017.
 
“This is a family run team and we have all worked very hard at this,” explained Rypkema. “This is what we want to do and we are looking forward to having a good day at Chemung. A lot people come to watch us race there and we definitely want to give them a show, a good result and something they are going to be proud of and remember.”
 
The gates will open at Chemung Speedrome for fans on Saturday at 12:00 pm (noon) with the green-white-checker group qualifying sessions slated to begin at 1:00 pm. 
 
Where: Chemung Speedrome, Chemung, N.Y.
When: Saturday, August 6, 2016. Grandstands open at 12:00 pm (noon), Racing at 1:00 pm
Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)
What: Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series “The Drome 75”
More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com
-Race of Champions Press Release
-Photo Credit: Speed51.com
Presenting Partner