LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM CARS Concord 33 Peltier 51 Rouse Contact 2017

Rouse Wrestles Away CARS Tour Victory at Concord

August 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Cole Rouse picked up his second Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) Super Late Model Tour victory of 2017, executing a “bump and run” on Preston Peltier to score the win.

 

“It’s cool,” Rouse told Speed51.com powered by JEGS in victory lane. “We should have had a few more this year.

 

300x250 Montgomery 2017.09.11 Alabama 200“It means a ton for these guys,” Rouse continued. “They’ve worked so hard this year on a completely new Late Model team put together for this year.”

 

Rouse took the lead on lap 120 of the 125-lap feature, passing Peltier in the final corner of Concord’s tricky triangle.

 

“I had to do it for these guys,” Rouse stated. “I had to move him. I was thinking I had to move him, so when I got to his bumper, I just did it.”

 

Peltier came home second after Rouse’s maneuver. The two drivers exchanged the lead four times over the course of the 125-lap race.

 

As for the final pass for the lead, Peltier was happy the car came home in one piece and chalked up the bump-and-run to facing a young, aggressive driver.

 

“[Rouse] did a good job,” Peltier said. “He moved me. He all but wrecked me. That’s all I care about, the car is still in one piece.

 

“He’s a young, hungry kid,” Peltier continued. “I’m a pretty big name right now. It’s all good. There will be more of these, and we’ll be fine.”

 

Christian Eckes finished third in the race. It was an up-and-down race for Eckes, as he started fifth and faded early before scoring the podium finish.

 

“Yeah, we just missed it,” Eckes stated. “I think we dialed it in too much for the day. In the nighttime, we got too free. We had a good car, it was just too free for me.”

 

The race was slowed three times by caution, but the largest incident of the race involved Tyler Ankrum. Ankrum, who had raced his way up towards the front of the field after starting seventh, pounded the outside wall going through Concord Speedway’s signature dogleg. Ankrum walked away under his own power, but with heavy damage to his machine.

 

The win also gave Rouse the points lead and breathing room entering the CARS Super Late Model Tour finale at South Boston Speedway (VA). Rouse entered the race two points behind Brandon Setzer, but Setzer finished eighth in the race.

 

The season finale will be contested on October 14, with 125 laps for both the Super Late Model and Late Model Stock competitors of the CARS Tour.

 

Race fans can find on-demand Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s race by clicking here.

 

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ztevans

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

CARS Tour Super Late Model Unofficial Results

Concord Speedway (NC) – August 26, 2017

Pos # Driver
1 51R Cole Rouse
2 33 Preston Peltier
3 15 Christian Eckes
4 6W Matt Wallace
5 54 Matt Craig
6 34 Nolan Pope
7 87 Matt Thomas
8 4 Brandon Setzer
9 49 Jeff Batten
10 58 Tyler Ankrum
11 57 Cole Timm
12 37 Dan Speeney
13 7 Tyler Church
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • August 23: Star Speedway (NH)) - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • August 25: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Models

  • August 26: Berlin Raceway (MI) - Battle at Berlin 251 - Super Late Models

  • August 26: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • August 27: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - 44th Annual Oxford 250 - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner