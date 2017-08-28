Rouse Wrestles Away CARS Tour Victory at Concord

Cole Rouse picked up his second Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) Super Late Model Tour victory of 2017, executing a “bump and run” on Preston Peltier to score the win.

“It’s cool,” Rouse told Speed51.com powered by JEGS in victory lane. “We should have had a few more this year.

“It means a ton for these guys,” Rouse continued. “They’ve worked so hard this year on a completely new Late Model team put together for this year.”

Rouse took the lead on lap 120 of the 125-lap feature, passing Peltier in the final corner of Concord’s tricky triangle.

“I had to do it for these guys,” Rouse stated. “I had to move him. I was thinking I had to move him, so when I got to his bumper, I just did it.”

Peltier came home second after Rouse’s maneuver. The two drivers exchanged the lead four times over the course of the 125-lap race.

As for the final pass for the lead, Peltier was happy the car came home in one piece and chalked up the bump-and-run to facing a young, aggressive driver.

“[Rouse] did a good job,” Peltier said. “He moved me. He all but wrecked me. That’s all I care about, the car is still in one piece.

“He’s a young, hungry kid,” Peltier continued. “I’m a pretty big name right now. It’s all good. There will be more of these, and we’ll be fine.”

Christian Eckes finished third in the race. It was an up-and-down race for Eckes, as he started fifth and faded early before scoring the podium finish.

“Yeah, we just missed it,” Eckes stated. “I think we dialed it in too much for the day. In the nighttime, we got too free. We had a good car, it was just too free for me.”

The race was slowed three times by caution, but the largest incident of the race involved Tyler Ankrum. Ankrum, who had raced his way up towards the front of the field after starting seventh, pounded the outside wall going through Concord Speedway’s signature dogleg. Ankrum walked away under his own power, but with heavy damage to his machine.

The win also gave Rouse the points lead and breathing room entering the CARS Super Late Model Tour finale at South Boston Speedway (VA). Rouse entered the race two points behind Brandon Setzer, but Setzer finished eighth in the race.

The season finale will be contested on October 14, with 125 laps for both the Super Late Model and Late Model Stock competitors of the CARS Tour.

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ztevans

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

CARS Tour Super Late Model Unofficial Results

Concord Speedway (NC) – August 26, 2017

Pos # Driver 1 51R Cole Rouse 2 33 Preston Peltier 3 15 Christian Eckes 4 6W Matt Wallace 5 54 Matt Craig 6 34 Nolan Pope 7 87 Matt Thomas 8 4 Brandon Setzer 9 49 Jeff Batten 10 58 Tyler Ankrum 11 57 Cole Timm 12 37 Dan Speeney 13 7 Tyler Church

