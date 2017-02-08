Rouse to Compete for KBM Super Late Model Team in 2017

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that 19-year-old Cole Rouse will compete in a 15-race schedule driving the team’s No. 51 Super Late Model in 2017. Rouse’s schedule will include the full CARS Super Late Model Tour schedule, which begins March 11 at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, and three ARCA/CRA Super Series events; the North South Super Late Model Challenge April 7 and 8 at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tenn., the World Stock Car Festival Sept. 4 at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway and again at Winchester Oct. 8 for the Winchester 400.

Rouse finished eighth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings in 2016 after posting four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 7.6 across 14 events in his rookie campaign. He began his racing career at the age of 14, competing in mini-cup cars before advancing to Late Model competition in 2013. He led a race-high 145 laps of the All-American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville in 2015, before being relegated to a fifth-place finish after a shock broke late in the race.

“As a young driver looking to make a name for himself in the racing world there isn’t a better opportunity out there than to be driving the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Super Late Model program,” Rouse said. “You get a great mentor in Kyle, you’re driving for a top-tier team that has proven capable of winning each time it hits the track and since KBM has a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program, there is an opportunity to advance to the next level if you’re successful. I’ve been training hard every day, both mentally and physically, to make sure that I do my part to carry on the winning tradition at KBM.”

Notable wins for the KBM Late Model team since its inception in 2007 include: Wisconsin All-Star 100 at the Milwaukee Mile (Kyle Busch 2008), Red Bud 300 at Anderson Speedway (Kyle Busch 2009), Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (Kyle Busch 2009 and Erik Jones 2013 & 2014), Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway (Kyle Busch 2009 and Erik Jones 2013), SpeedFest at Lanier National Speedway (Kyle Busch 2009 & 2010), SpeedFest at Watermelon Capital Speedway (Kyle Busch 2012), Rowdy 251 at Berlin Raceway (Kyle Busch 2010, 2011 & 2012), All-American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TJ Reaid 2010), Slinger Nationals at Slinger Super Speedway (Kyle Busch 2011), the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway (Kyle Busch 2011), Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown at Richmond International Raceway (Kyle Busch 2013), the Howie Lettow Memorial at the Milwaukee Mile (Kyle Busch 2013 and Erik Jones 2014) and the Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway (Christopher Bell 2015).

-Kyle Busch Motorsports Press Release. Photo Credit: Cole Rouse Racing

Related Posts

« Don’t Miss the SRL Winter Showdown on Speed51 TV This Weekend The 51’s: Social Media, Website and Best Announcer Awards Go To… »