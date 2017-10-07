Rouse Rockets to Pole Position for 46th Annual Winchester 400

Cole Rouse set the fastest time at Winchester Speedway, earning him the pole position for tomorrow’s 46th Annual Winchester 400 at the famed Indiana half-mile.

With a lap time of 15.360 seconds, Rouse averaged more than 117 miles per hour around Winchester Speedway to earn his spot at the front of the field for tomorrow’s 400-lap ARCA/CRA Super Series 400-lap season-ending event.

After qualifying, Rouse was honored to be able to say he will start up front for this prestigious event.

“It’s a big event,” Rouse told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “A lot of great guys and great cars. It’s good to get a pole here for my team and everybody. I’ve got to thank Toyota, KBM, all the guys involved at JBL.”

As far as tomorrow’s race, Rouse intends on leading early and often now that he has a front-row seat for lap one.

“It’s a long race, it’s 400 laps. Being able to stay up front and run our race will be important. We’ve got to be there at the end. We would like to lead the most laps tomorrow.”

Along with the prestige of the Winchester 400 and its signature Winchester rifle trophy, the ARCA/CRA Super Series will determine its 2017 champion tomorrow. Johnny VanDoorn qualified second for the race, placing him highest in the qualifying standings of the four championship contenders.

This season marks the first time the ARCA/CRA Super Series has utilized a “Championship Chase” format to crown its champion. VanDoorn will be battling with Dalton Armstrong (qualified fourth), Wes Griffith (qualified 19th), and Logan Runyon (qualified 24th) for the title.

However, VanDoorn is not concerned with the championship this weekend. He is far more interested in adding his name to the list of Winchester 400 winners.

“Honestly, I’m not really concerned about the championship deal,” VanDoorn said. “Winning the [Winchester] 400 would mean more than winning the championship. If we happen to win a championship along the way, that’s a bonus.

“I’m not paying too much attention to what the other guys are doing. I’m just focused on doing what we’ve got to do.”

Winchester 400 Qualifying Results

1 51 Cole Rouse 15.360

2 71 Johnny VanDoorn #C 15.407

3 18 Noah Gragson 15.444

4 4 Dalton Armstrong #C 15.461

5 26 Travis Braden 15.468

6 26T Rick Turner 15.470

7 81 Terry Fisher Jr 15.476

8 99 Raphael Lessard 15.482

9 51O Brandon Oakley 15.490

10 2W Donnie Wilson 15.494

11 12B Harrison Burton 15.538

12 66 Stephen Wallace 15.568

13 71N Ben Welch 15.575

14 51N Stephen Nasse 15.580

15 5 Hope Hornish 15.595

16 20 Jack Dossey III 15.614

17 26S Chandler Smith 15.649

18 41 Hunter Jack 15.699

19 7 Wes Griffith Jr #C 15.703

20 131 Kyle Crump 15.767

21 47S Dakota Stroup 15.815

22 5M Mason Mingus 15.843

23 1 Jon Beach 15.861

24 6 Logan Runyon #C 15.910

25 28S Jack Smith 15.920

26 26V Brandon Varney 16.039

27 23 Billy VanMeter 16.204

28 40 Jordan Miller 16.535

29 91 Rich Segvich 17.428

