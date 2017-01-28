LOG IN
PLM - CRA - SpeedFest - Casey Roderick - Practice - Saturday - 1-28-17

Roderick Edges Williams for SpeedFest PLM Fast Time

January 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Cole Williams watched more than 20 drivers take aim at his fast time, and eventually Casey Roderick was able to top it and capture the fast time award for the JEGS CRA All-Stars Tour portion of SpeedFest 2017.

 

Williams was the first car to roll on the speedway and immediately laid down the time to beat with a lap of 15.974. Roderick didn’t take time until late in the session – 22nd of the 28 cars – and just nipped Williams with a lap of 15.971, just three one-thousandths of a second faster.

“It was pretty good,” said Roderick of his lap. “I actually think it could’ve been a little better. I had to let off a little bit off of turn two on the first lap and I think that hurt the momentum some on the second lap.”

While Williams just missed the fast time, he said he had a tough time thinking of where he might have been beaten on his lap.

 

“With that close of a time, I think it came down to who got on the accelerator harder than the other,” said Williams. “All in all, I think we should have a pretty good car for tomorrow.

 

Christopher Tullis was the only other driver in the sub 16-second bracket, timing in third with a lap of 15.980. Fellow Georgian Chandler Smith qualified fourth, Alabama driver Ryan Paul was fifth and Carson Hocevar, who celebrated his 14th birthday on Saturday, tripped the line sixth.

 

Hocevar racked up an unexpected birthday present, as a six was drawn for the invent – sending the birthday boy to the pole for Sunday’s 125-lapper.

 

Roderick got to enjoy his pole for less than 45 minutes, and despite his bad luck on the draw is eager to get racing on Sunday.

 

“My luck with drawing is that I always start seventh or eighth,” Roderick said. “I’m not a fan of it (inverting fast qualifiers). I always seem to chase folks during the race, but it is what it is. We just have to race the race, and be there at the end.”

 

-By Ryan McCollough, Speed51.com Correspondent – Twitter: @RyanLMcCollough

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour SpeedFest 125

Crisp Motorsports Park, Cordele, Georgia

Starting Lineup

1 14 Carson   Hocevar
2 18P Ryan Paul
3 26 Chandler   Smith
4 24 Christopher Tullis
5 46 Cole   Williams
6 18 Casey Roderick
7 53 Kyle   Ivey
8 43 Justin South
9 11 Jordan   McCallum
10 30K Bobby Knox Jr.
11 23 Dalton   Grindle
12 83 Andy Bozell
13 9 Chris   Dilbeck
14 20 Jack Dossey III
15 04 Phil   Bozell
16 30 Joshua James
17 21 Ryan   Herbert
18 114 Sterling Marlin
19 27 Joe Ross
20 38 Hunter Byrd
21 22 Brandon   Herbert
22 10 Steve Dorer
23 34 Nolan Pope
24 12 Joe Graf Jr.
25 32 Stuart Dutton
26 127 David Strode
27 25 Terry Smith
28 48 Kent Crane
