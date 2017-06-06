LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods RoC Lake Erie 4-wide saulte 61116

RoC Heads to Lake Erie for Race of Champions Tune Up

June 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

North East, Pa. – The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series fueled by Sunoco will roll into Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania this coming Saturday for their first of two visits during the 2017 season. The Lake Erie 75 presented by Jim Moss Builders will give competitors the opportunity to shine on the ultra-modern facility. It will also give competitors an opportunity to tune up for late September and the running of the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)“We are definitely looking forward to a great night for our fans,” stated Lake Erie Speedway Operations Manager, A.J. Moore. “We have had great deal of support and we are looking forward to providing a solid benchmark for September. Saturday night is going to offer short track fans a great value and one of the most exciting divisions in competition with the Race of Champions. We are all looking forward to it.”

 

George Skora of Eden, N.Y., has had his eye on the prize since the Series returned the speedway last season.

 

“I always get excited to race at Lake Erie. We circled this event on our calendar as soon as the schedule came out,” stated Skora, who has won Late Model features at the facility. “It is an awesome facility and a great track. There is plenty of room to race and I hope we can put on a great show for everyone that comes out.”

 

Lake Erie Speedway is a 3/8-mile banked asphalt oval, which opened in 2002. Will Thomas of Sharpsville, Pa., captured his first-ever Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series victory last year in dramatic fashion during one of the most competitive races of the season.

 

The event will also have the Lancaster Street Stocks, US Legend Cars National Qualifer, NYPA T.Q. Midgets and Midwest Compacts on the card. Pre-sale event tickets are now available through the Lake Erie Speedway website (www.lakeeriespeedway.com) for just $15 ($20 the day of the show).

 

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.
When: Saturday, June 10, 2017. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm, Qualifying Races begin at 6:00 pm
Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of West Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428
What: The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series fueled by Sunoco, Lake Erie 75 presented by Jim Moss Builders
More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

 

-Race of Champions Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner