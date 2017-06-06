RoC Heads to Lake Erie for Race of Champions Tune Up

North East, Pa. – The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series fueled by Sunoco will roll into Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania this coming Saturday for their first of two visits during the 2017 season. The Lake Erie 75 presented by Jim Moss Builders will give competitors the opportunity to shine on the ultra-modern facility. It will also give competitors an opportunity to tune up for late September and the running of the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250.

“We are definitely looking forward to a great night for our fans,” stated Lake Erie Speedway Operations Manager, A.J. Moore. “We have had great deal of support and we are looking forward to providing a solid benchmark for September. Saturday night is going to offer short track fans a great value and one of the most exciting divisions in competition with the Race of Champions. We are all looking forward to it.”

George Skora of Eden, N.Y., has had his eye on the prize since the Series returned the speedway last season.

“I always get excited to race at Lake Erie. We circled this event on our calendar as soon as the schedule came out,” stated Skora, who has won Late Model features at the facility. “It is an awesome facility and a great track. There is plenty of room to race and I hope we can put on a great show for everyone that comes out.”

Lake Erie Speedway is a 3/8-mile banked asphalt oval, which opened in 2002. Will Thomas of Sharpsville, Pa., captured his first-ever Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series victory last year in dramatic fashion during one of the most competitive races of the season.

The event will also have the Lancaster Street Stocks, US Legend Cars National Qualifer, NYPA T.Q. Midgets and Midwest Compacts on the card. Pre-sale event tickets are now available through the Lake Erie Speedway website (www.lakeeriespeedway.com) for just $15 ($20 the day of the show).

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, June 10, 2017. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm, Qualifying Races begin at 6:00 pm

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of West Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series fueled by Sunoco, Lake Erie 75 presented by Jim Moss Builders

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

-Race of Champions Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

