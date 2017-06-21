RoC Dirt Sportsman Head North of the Border to Open Season

Ohsweken, Ontario-Canada – The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series fueled by Sunoco heads to the ultra-modern Ohsweken Speedway in Oshweken, Ontario-Canada for the first race of the series season this Friday evening. The series gives Crate Sportsman racers an opportunity to travel within the region for $1,000-to-win and the opportunity to visit several facilities besides their weekly tracks.

“This is a fun series for us and this race at Ohsweken (Speedway) is a great opportunity for our fans to come out and support our type of racing,” offered Brad Rouse, who is the defending Series champion. “We had a great year with the Series last year and it was a lot of fun. That is what racing the Sportsman car is supposed to be about. I think it’s going to be a fun year for us again and offer a nice program for our division. We are definitely proud to be a part of it.”

It will be the Series second visit to Ohsweken. Last season Chad Chevalier of Port Colborne, Ontario held off Cody McPherson of St. Catherines, Ontario and Mark Chiddy of Boston, N.Y., to earn the feature victory. This season Rouse, Chevalier and McPherson will lead several other contenders and young guns to Ohsweken.

“This division is always competitive,” explained Rouse. “It is unique because there are seasoned veterans alongside up and coming drivers. The cars extremely close and on many nights it falls on the talent of the driver to bring it home and turn in the best performance they can for their team. This Friday will be no different and we can’t wait to get going.”

The Race of Champions Series joins the weekly action at Ohsweken this Friday, which features all of their exciting weekly divisions and Canada’s home for Sprint Car Racing with the popular 360 Sprint Car division.

Where: Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ontario-Canada (Six Nations Reserve)

When: Friday, June 23, 2017. Pit Gates open at 5:30 pm Grandstands open at 6:00 pm, Racing at 7:30 pm

Directions: The track is located is at 1987 Chiefswood Road, Ohskweken, Ontario – just minutes South of the 403 (London/Toronto) and approximately 60-miles Northwest of Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Ontario.

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series fueled by Sunoco, Pinty’s Delicious Foods 30

More Information: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca (519-717-0023) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

-RoC Modified Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Alex and Helen Bruce Photo

