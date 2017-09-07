LOG IN
Mods RoC Sportsman 39 Jeremy Haudricourt 2017

RoC Asphalt Sportsman to Debut at Delaware Speedway

September 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Delaware, Ontario – The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series is set to begin its three race mini-series, beginning at Delaware Speedway in Ontario on Friday, September 15, as part of the Great Canadian Race Weekend.

 

In 2017 Delaware Speedway began a transformation of the current Sportsman Modified rules that exist at their track attempting to bring one consistent rules package to the region modeled after the successful divisions that exist at Lancaster National Speedway, Chemung Speedrome, Spencer Speedway and Holland International Speedway.

 

The mini-series is intended to give competitors an opportunity to expand their existing track base while maintaining a rules package that utilizes their weekly race car.

 

“The plan with the Sportsman Modified Series is multi-tiered,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “The Sportsman Modified competitor base is looking to expand and run at different facilities. This helps us develop and bring interest to Modified racing as a whole and exposing some of the teams and drivers who may take the next step into the full-blown Modified an opportunity to compete in that type of format and environment.”

 

The Sportsman Modifieds also see drivers from Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series competition take part in the division. Patrick Emerling or Orchard Park, N.Y., Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., Amy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., Scott Wylie of Blasdell, N.Y., and Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, N.Y., are just a few of the familiar names who compete in both divisions. Sportsman standouts Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., Kevin Miller of Rochester, N.Y., and Neil Dietz of Holland, N.Y., along with their Canadian counterparts, Sherri Hogan of Bellwood, Ontario and Jeff Ruddy of Caledonia, Ontario have all expressed their desire to compete.

 

The Hoosier 1070 tire will be the exclusive tire for the division.

 

The Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series plays a part in kicking off The Great Canadian Race Weekend at Delaware Speedway along with the Trucks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks and King of the Hill.

 

Racing begins at 7:30pm.

 

Where: Delaware Speedway, Delaware, Ontario, Canada

 

When: Friday, September 15, 2017

 

Directions: The track is located just West of London, Ontario, Canada and a short drive off the 402 Highway

 

What: The Great Canadian Race Weekend Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series “75”

 

More Information: www.delawarespeedway.com (Track Phone: 519.652.5068) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

 

-Race of Champions Press Release. Photo credit: Delaware Speedway Facebook

 

