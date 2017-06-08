RoC Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series to Debut in 2017

Elma, New York – Race of Champions management is proud to announce the formation of a three race series for regional asphalt Sportsman Modified racers. Weekly Sportsman racers will have the opportunity to compete in three unique events with an opportunity for additional prize and point fund monies.

“This is something we have been looking at and have been asked and have wanted to put together while also recognizing the importance of weekly racing,” explained Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions Steward. “We do not want to create a series that interferes with the efforts that the weekly tracks have put forth, but also offers competitors the opportunity to expand their horizons and build their skill set. We feel that the three races we have put together will give racers a unique and exciting challenge.”

Delaware Speedway in Ontario, will play host to the first leg, on Friday, September 15. Delaware introduced the Sportsman Modified division to its competitor’s this season.

The Sportsman Modified portion of the US Open at Lancaster National Speedway on Saturday, September 23rd, will count toward the overall championship and the finale will take place as part of the 67th Annual Race of Champions weekend at Lake Erie Speedway on Friday, September 29.

The Hoosier 1070 will be the series tire.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 67th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2017 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

2017 Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series Schedule:

Weekday Month Date Track

Friday September 15 Delaware Speedway

Saturday September 23 Lancaster National Speedway

Friday September 29 Lake Erie Speedway

