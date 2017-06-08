LOG IN
Mods Sportsman Mods Lancaster 2017

RoC Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series to Debut in 2017

June 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Elma, New York – Race of Champions management is proud to announce the formation of a three race series for regional asphalt Sportsman Modified racers. Weekly Sportsman racers will have the opportunity to compete in three unique events with an opportunity for additional prize and point fund monies.

 

“This is something we have been looking at and have been asked and have wanted to put together while also recognizing the importance of weekly racing,” explained Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions Steward. “We do not want to create a series that interferes with the efforts that the weekly tracks have put forth, but also offers competitors the opportunity to expand their horizons and build their skill set. We feel that the three races we have put together will give racers a unique and exciting challenge.”

 

Delaware Speedway in Ontario, will play host to the first leg, on Friday, September 15. Delaware introduced the Sportsman Modified division to its competitor’s this season.

 

The Sportsman Modified portion of the US Open at Lancaster National Speedway on Saturday, September 23rd, will count toward the overall championship and the finale will take place as part of the 67th Annual Race of Champions weekend at Lake Erie Speedway on Friday, September 29.

 

The Hoosier 1070 will be the series tire.

 

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 67th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2017 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

 

For more information, contact;

Race of Champions Media at [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries

 

2017 Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series Schedule:

Weekday                Month                                     Date                                        Track

Friday                      September                              15                                            Delaware Speedway

Saturday                  September                              23                                            Lancaster National Speedway

Friday                      September                              29                                            Lake Erie Speedway

 

-Race of Champions Modified Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

 

