Roahrig Goes From Last to First in Denny Nyari Classic

Tyler Roahrig slowly worked his way through a 16-car field, passing Corey Ryman for the lead coming to the white flag to win the Denny Nyari Classic at New Paris Speedway (IN) Saturday night.

Roahrig, who set fast time in qualifying, started shotgun on the field after an invert prior to the 75-lap main event.

The first half of the race was clean, but a slew of late cautions helped set up the finish to the Denny Nyari Classic.

“The position on that restart (Lap 62) was huge. Honestly my car was fast, but it wasn’t maneuverable, it was hard to pass tonight. There at the end, I didn’t want to go to the outside too early because I knew Jeff (Ganus) was behind me” Roahrig told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “I knew he was going to pass me so I waited and I lost track of laps. I thought it was too late. It was good clean racing with Jeff and Corey (Ryman) and that’s what makes it fun. Let’s hope it’s good here in August.”

Meanwhile, New Paris regular Corey Ryman was able to stay up front before coming up just one lap short of the checkered flag.

“We had a good car, but not great. We struggled in qualifying. We had to throw a big swing at it to try to get it driving and we over adjusted a little bit,” Ryman said. “But Tyler’s pretty much an unstoppable kid here right now, but I figure if I lose to somebody, he’d be the guy to lose to. He kind of surprised me. He got outside of me when I expected him to go inside. He was able to get position and he passed me.”

Ganus settled for the final podium spot, while Bud Perry and Bobby Stremme completed the top five.

After the race, Roahrig went on to talk about the newly-formed Sweet Manufacturing Outlaw Late Model Series.

“It’s been a long time coming. The Outlaw guys don’t get as much credit as they deserve. They’re some of the best in the country. But yeah, the Sweet Series is going to be awesome.”

Race fans can find on-demand Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s Denny Nyari Classic by clicking here.

The Outlaw Late Models will be in action at New Paris next during Memorial Day Weekend.

-By Koty Geyer, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent – Twitter: @kgeyer3

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Denny Nyari Classic Unofficial Results

New Paris Speedway (IN) – May 6, 2017

1 24 Tyler Roahrig 2 27 Corey Ryman 3 5 Jeff Ganus 4 10 Bud Perry 5 98 Bobby Stremme 6 95 Steve Stacy 7 8 Phil Bozell 8 40 Donny Klotz 9 89 Jeff Stetler 10 33 Dave Stehouwer 11 9 Jason Timmerman 12 9w Kenny Whitman 13 4 Adam Terry 14 101 Craig Everage 15 16 Shawn Amor 16 7 Justin Claucherty

