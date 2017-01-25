LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Short track racing fans will make their way through these gates in 2017. (Speed51.com photo)

#RoadToBristol: So. Super Series Announces Criteria for Provisionals

January 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

The Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) on May 21, 2017 is one of the most anticipated short track racing events of the 2017 season.  Three different  sanctioning bodies will be able to award guaranteed starting spots for the race.  The Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco has decided to award its three provisionals to the top teams that participated in all four series events leading up to the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

 

To be eligible for the provisional starting spot, a competitor must race at the season opening 41st Annual Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway, the second annual North/South SLM Challenge at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Tennessee, the first race of the season at Five Flags Speedway (FL) and the first race of the season at Mobile International Speedway (AL).

300x250 PFC 2017 Jan

“The Southern Super Series has chosen to reward our Series regulars by awarding those spots right out of our points standings after the first four races,” stated series competition director Dan Spence.  “This opens the door to anyone who competes in the first four races, even if they weren’t able to make it to Victory Lane.”

 

Competitors are reminded that advanced entries for the Rattler 250 are to be sent directly to South Alabama Speedway.

 

The first Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway will be held May 19-21, 2017.  It will feature a tri-sanctioned Super Late Model race with the Southern Super Series, ARCA/CRA Super Series and CARS Super Late Model Tour.

 

Those interested in filing an entry for the Short Track U.S. Nationals are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.  Entries will only be taken online.

 

The Super Late Model entry form can be found here: https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/r1jq57kr0e9ybdh/

 

For more information on the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco, head to www.southernsuperseries.com.  Also be sure to follow the Southern Super Series on Twitter, @SoSuperSeries, and give us a like on Facebook by heading to www.Facebook.com/SouthernSuperSeries.

 

-Southern Super Series Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner