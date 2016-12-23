RoadToBristol – CRA Winners to Earn Guaranteed Spots for US Nationals

(Salem, IN) – Champion Racing Association (CRA) officials announced today the “CRA Road to Bristol” program for teams in the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance and the Lawrence Towing/CRA Street Stocks. While the U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing presented by Vore’s Welding at Bristol Motor Speedway May 19-21, is being hailed as the biggest short track racing event for 2017, officials see the events prior to Bristol as having major significance as well.

For the Super Late Models in the ARCA/CRA Super Series, there are four events prior to their inaugural event at Bristol Motor Speedway (co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and the Southern Super Series). Those events are CRA SpeedFest 2017 at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Georgia, the Southern Super Series co-sanctioned event at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Tennessee, the 7-UP 100 at Toledo Speedway in Ohio and the 125-lap tune up for the Anderson 400 at Anderson Speedway in Indiana. For the U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing, CRA officials plan to have provisionals for the top two in series points that don’t make it through Saturday’s qualifying. In addition, guaranteed starting spots in Sunday’s 100-lap feature will go to the winners of each one of the events previously mentioned, if those teams do not make it in through Saturday’s qualifying.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour teams will also find a number of different ways to be guaranteed a start in their respective Bristol event. First, the top two in 2017 series points that don’t make the event through other qualifying opportunities will have provisional starting spots. Additionally, the top two finishers in the SpeedFest event and the Baer Field Motorsports Park season opening event will have a guaranteed spot in the main event field if they do not make it in through other qualifying opportunities.

For the CRA Street Stocks, the three events leading up to Bristol are Cabin Fever at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, the $3,000 to Win 200 lap event at Shady Bowl Speedway in Ohio (the first event in the CRA Street Stock Four Crown Championship), and a 75-Lap event at Anderson Speedway. The top two in series points that have been to all the events, which fail to make the main feature through other qualifying opportunities, will have a guaranteed starting spot in the U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing main feature. In addition, the top two finishers in the previously mentioned first three events of the season will also have a guaranteed starting spot if they do not make the main feature through other qualifying opportunities.

Officials also announced that all main features will have a minimum of 36 cars if necessary to accommodate the guaranteed starters, therefore, plenty of spots are available for ANY team to make the main feature through qualifying on Saturday. Officials expect to have multiple features in every division, therefore EVERY racer present with a legal car, will have the opportunity to race in a feature, with a special “U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway” trophy to honor their victory at the legendary track.

Full purse details and entry forms are expected to be released on www.cra-racing.com in January.

