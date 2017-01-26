Riddle Searching for a Repeat Chilly Willy Victory in Arizona

Over the past two years Tayler Riddle has showcased himself as one of the dominant Super Late Model drivers on the West Coast. The Naches, Washington racer has put together an impressive resume by winning the Summer Showdown, Yakima Speedway Fall Classic and Leonard Evans 200 among other wins all in the past two years.

Looking back at the inspiring streak; it all started when Riddle captured the 2015 Chilly Willy win at Tucson Speedway.

Riddle has taken on some of the toughest fields of competition on the West Coast and will look to keep the momentum going as he travels back to Arizona in February and attempts to repeat his Chilly Willy win from 2015.

Riddle, 26, knows the task of winning for a second time isn’t going to be easy.

“Going back to Tucson this year, we have pretty high expectations after winning the last time we traveled down there,” Riddle told Speed51.com. “When we go to a track for a second time, we know what to expect and how to have the car set up. This race has gotten bigger over the last few years and I know we will have our work cut out for us taking on a really tough field of cars.”

Riddle has been successful on many different tracks in the Northwest from the small bullrings to the big 5/8-mile track at Evergreen Speedway. When it comes to comparing Tucson to tracks in the Northwest, Riddle says the track is unique and different from any other he frequents.

“The way Tucson is banked is very different from tracks in the Northwest. There are so many different grooves you can move your car around during the race; it makes for some great side by side racing,” Riddle stated. “I really enjoy the facility and all the staff at Tucson. They were all so kind and welcoming the last time we came down and one of the reasons we’re going back.”

With all the success that Riddle has had over the past two years, he looks for it to continue into the 2017 season and, with any luck, start it off with a win.

“This is going to be a big year for us, hopefully we can win a few races along the way,” Riddle said. “We’re going to try out some new tracks that we haven’t run at before and hopefully we can have some fun along the way.”

Riddle will have a lot of drivers to get through in order to try and take home the $10,000 winner’s check, including his older brother and veteran driver Owen Riddle.

“It’s always fun racing against my brother. We’ve both had great cars the past couple of years but Owen has had a run of bad luck,” stated the younger Riddle. “It’s nice to have two cars at the track so we can bounce ideas off each other but it also means a lot of work for the teams. Hopefully we both have good luck on our side this trip.”

The Chilly Willy 150 takes places February 3-4 at Tucson Speedway in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Bent Wheel Backyard Racing

