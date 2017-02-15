LOG IN
Dirt LM LOLMDS 1 Josh Richards East Bay 2017

Richards Fights Off Fellow West Virginian at Winternationals

February 15, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - National, Region - Southeast

TAMPA, FL  — Josh Richards took the lead from Davey Johnson on lap five of the 25-lap main event on Tuesday night at East Bay Raceway Park during the 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs. Richards had to fight off fellow West Virginia driver, Tim Dohm for his seventh career win at “The Clay by the Bay.”

 

Richards, in the Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis, Dargie-powered entry earned the outside front row for the main event after a last-lap pass on Austin Hubbard in a pivotal heat race number three.

 

Hubbard in the Mid-Coastal Siding, Trinity Logistics, Rocket Chassis came home in third followed by Devin Moran in the Tye Twarog, Rocket Chassis and David Breazeale in the Henderson Motorsports, Moyer Victory Race Car who rounded out the top five.

 

“We made a lot of changes from last night, we worked our way back to seventh last night, so tonight was a whole lot better. The pass on Austin [Hubbard] on the final lap of that heat race was crucial. Davey [Johnson] started off good. We stayed right with him until we were able to get around him.”

 

“Thanks to the team for a great job. That makes it two for four with Randall Edwards and all the other guys. I am grateful for this opportunity to drive this car. Thanks to Peoples National Bank, Valvoline, Corey Frazier-State Farm Insurance, Keyser, Riggs Motorsports, Integra, and Sunoco Race Fuels.”

 

“I didn’t know how many wins we could get down here. That’s two already. I really couldn’t see who was behind me. It felt like the car was leaning over there at the end. The tires might have been burned off I am not sure right now. We are still learning the communications between Randall and myself. It’s always good to win here at East Bay.” Said the 28-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

 

Dohm – a former winner at East Bay – was happy with his second-place finish. “To run second behind Josh Richards, it was a good night then. I love East Bay. I was way better tonight than I was last night. I hope the track stays like this all week. When you can hit the brown surface instead of that little sliver of black out there it sure makes for a better race,” said the driver of the Dohm’s Cycle, Swartz Chassis.

 

Hubbard’s third-place run continues improvement for the driver who suffered through a tough 2016 season.

 

6″This was another good finish for us. I kept the car straight, and it gets better every night. I am getting back in the groove. We are on the podium, so it’s one step closer to winning. Josh passed me on the last lap of the heat and that prevented me from starting on the front row. He ran a great race so congratulations to him and his team.”

 

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Hudson O’Neal, Michael Lake, Ricky Weiss, and Dennis Erb Jr.

 

-Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Press Release. Photo credit: Heath Lawson

 

Feature Finish (25 Laps):
FINISH
START
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
EARNINGS
1
2
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$5,000
2
4
6T
Tim Dohm
Cross Lanes, WV
$3,000
3
6
11
Austin Hubbard
Bridgeville, DE
$2,000
4
13
9
Devin Moran
Dresden, OH
$1,500
5
3
54
David Breazeale
Starkville, MS
$1,000
6
14
91
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
$800
7
8
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$750
8
5
27
Michael Lake
Uniontown, PA
$700
9
18
7w
Ricky Weiss
Headingley, MB
$650
10
11
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
$600
11
15
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
$550
12
22
B1
Brent Larson
Lake Elmo, MN
$500
13
21
4G
Bob Gardner
Washington, IL
$500
14
23
14c
Corey Conley
Wellsburg, WV
$500
15
26
25Z
Mason Zeigler
Chalk Hill, PA
$500
16
7
38
Kenny PettyJohn
Millsboro, DE
$500
17
17
92
Nick Davis
Millsboro, DE
$500
18
10
15
Steve Francis
Bowling Green, KY
$500
19
12
k0
Freddie Carpenter
Parkersburg, WV
$500
20
16
99JR
Frank Heckenast, Jr.
Frankfort, IL
$500
21
25
22G
Greg Oakes
Franklinville, NY
$500
22
24
22
Gregg Satterlee
Rochester Mills, PA
$500
23
1
1J
Davey Johnson
Greensburg, PA
$500
24
9
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$500
25
19
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$500
