Richards Fights Off Fellow West Virginian at Winternationals

TAMPA, FL — Josh Richards took the lead from Davey Johnson on lap five of the 25-lap main event on Tuesday night at East Bay Raceway Park during the 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs. Richards had to fight off fellow West Virginia driver, Tim Dohm for his seventh career win at “The Clay by the Bay.”

Richards, in the Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis, Dargie-powered entry earned the outside front row for the main event after a last-lap pass on Austin Hubbard in a pivotal heat race number three.

Hubbard in the Mid-Coastal Siding, Trinity Logistics, Rocket Chassis came home in third followed by Devin Moran in the Tye Twarog, Rocket Chassis and David Breazeale in the Henderson Motorsports, Moyer Victory Race Car who rounded out the top five.

“We made a lot of changes from last night, we worked our way back to seventh last night, so tonight was a whole lot better. The pass on Austin [Hubbard] on the final lap of that heat race was crucial. Davey [Johnson] started off good. We stayed right with him until we were able to get around him.”

“Thanks to the team for a great job. That makes it two for four with Randall Edwards and all the other guys. I am grateful for this opportunity to drive this car. Thanks to Peoples National Bank, Valvoline, Corey Frazier-State Farm Insurance, Keyser, Riggs Motorsports, Integra, and Sunoco Race Fuels.”

“I didn’t know how many wins we could get down here. That’s two already. I really couldn’t see who was behind me. It felt like the car was leaning over there at the end. The tires might have been burned off I am not sure right now. We are still learning the communications between Randall and myself. It’s always good to win here at East Bay.” Said the 28-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

Dohm – a former winner at East Bay – was happy with his second-place finish. “To run second behind Josh Richards, it was a good night then. I love East Bay. I was way better tonight than I was last night. I hope the track stays like this all week. When you can hit the brown surface instead of that little sliver of black out there it sure makes for a better race,” said the driver of the Dohm’s Cycle, Swartz Chassis.

Hubbard’s third-place run continues improvement for the driver who suffered through a tough 2016 season.

6″This was another good finish for us. I kept the car straight, and it gets better every night. I am getting back in the groove. We are on the podium, so it’s one step closer to winning. Josh passed me on the last lap of the heat and that prevented me from starting on the front row. He ran a great race so congratulations to him and his team.”

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Hudson O’Neal, Michael Lake, Ricky Weiss, and Dennis Erb Jr.

Feature Finish (25 Laps): FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $5,000 2 4 6T Tim Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $3,000 3 6 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $2,000 4 13 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,500 5 3 54 David Breazeale Starkville, MS $1,000 6 14 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $800 7 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $750 8 5 27 Michael Lake Uniontown, PA $700 9 18 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $650 10 11 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $600 11 15 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $550 12 22 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN $500 13 21 4G Bob Gardner Washington, IL $500 14 23 14c Corey Conley Wellsburg, WV $500 15 26 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $500 16 7 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE $500 17 17 92 Nick Davis Millsboro, DE $500 18 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $500 19 12 k0 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $500 20 16 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $500 21 25 22G Greg Oakes Franklinville, NY $500 22 24 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $500 23 1 1J Davey Johnson Greensburg, PA $500 24 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $500 25 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $500

