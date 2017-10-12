Pages restricted to Members Only include the Speed51 Network video content, PPV Purchase pages, Live PPV Broadcast and 51TV Replay pages. By having a Free Membership to Speed 51, you then have the ability to Purchase and Watch our Live Event Video coverage as well as many event Replays.
Speed51 Network videos are available only to members who have purchased monthly or yearly access to the Speed51 Network.
*Speed51.com monthly/yearly subscribers are for “Network Access” to its video content. Summer Thunder TV is a bonus to that subscription and not a requirement.
– Computer: 2.33GHz Dual Core processor with 512MB of RAM and 64MB of graphics memory
– Operating System: Windows 7 or higher OR Apple Snow Leopard (OSX 10.6) or higher
– Adobe Flash: Minimum 11.1, recommend the latest. Check for latest Flash version here
– Broadband Internet Connection: We recommend downstream bandwidth of at least 5.0 Mbps for a smooth playback experience. Test your downstream bandwidth at www.speedtest.net. Once there, click on the Begin Test button.
– iPad, iPhone: Minimum iOS 5.0 or higher with WiFi or 4G LTE connection, 3G signal not strong enough to stream smoothly.
– Android: Recommend 4.1 (Jelly Bean) or higher, must be minimum 2.3 (Gingerbread) with WiFi or 4G LTE connection, 3G signal not strong enough to stream smoothly.
– Smart TV: Most Smart TVs are compatible with broadcast, but 51 TV does not offer tech support for Smart TVs due to the large number of different brands/models/equipment.
– Browser: Latest version of your web browser, we recommend Firefox or Chrome. (DVR function is not currently available for Safari.)
1. What speed Internet connection do I need to have?
* For Satellite connections, please check with your provider as some services limit your daily bandwidth transfer, so streaming a broadcast for 4+ hours might exceed your limit.
2. What browsers and/or devices are supported for Live Video and On-Demand Highlights
3. Why am I getting a 404 Error or Spinning Wheel with the 51 TV Logo Behind Them?
This error code is displayed before the live broadcast begins. Once the stream begins at the advertised start time for each event, users will need to refresh the window to be able to view the live content.
4. What do I do if the video is choppy, not smooth or buffering?
Since this is the Internet, choppy video can happen from time to time, but it should not stay that way for any long period of time. If it does please try the following.
5. What computer requirements do I need?
You can download the latest Flash version here: Adobe Flash Player
As with all computing tasks, eliminating unnecessary running apps will free up processing power and provide for a better viewing experience.
6. What do I do if my audio is not working?
7. What if there is a rain-out for a Live PPV Broadcast?
The PPV live broadcast is handled exactly as if you were at the track. If the track calls it a rain-out before it is an official race, we will offer all that paid a rain check for a make-up event (provided 51 TV is able to broadcast the make-up. Due to scheduling conflicts already in place, it may not always be possible for 51 TV to broadcast the make-up event. 51 is not liable for refunds or credits if user can not tune in on make-up date or if other conflicts prevent a make-up broadcast). If inclement weather comes and/or it is considered an official race by the track, then it is an official race with the PPV broadcast as well. Also, if weather or other conditions force an alteration of the event schedule (two-day event made into a one-day event, for example), refunds or credits for the impacted days are not guaranteed and are at the discretion of 51 TV and/or event promoter.
8. What does a black box or “no playable sources” error mean?
As of October 2015, a Flash update has caused some Android-based Samsung mobile device and tablet users to have difficulty viewing streaming software such as Speed51 TV’s. Please try to use the Default Android browser and then in the settings for the default browser, choose Desktop Mode.
