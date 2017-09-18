Please make sure your computer/mobile device meet the suggested requirements for a quality streaming experience.

– Computer: 2.33GHz Dual Core processor with 512MB of RAM and 64MB of graphics memory

– Operating System: Windows 7 or higher OR Apple Snow Leopard (OSX 10.6) or higher

– Adobe Flash: Minimum 11.1, recommend the latest. Check for latest Flash version here

– Broadband Internet Connection: We recommend downstream bandwidth of at least 5.0 Mbps for a smooth playback experience. Test your downstream bandwidth at www.speedtest.net. Once there, click on the Begin Test button.

– iPad, iPhone: Minimum iOS 5.0 or higher with WiFi or 4G LTE connection, 3G signal not strong enough to stream smoothly.

– Android: Recommend 4.1 (Jelly Bean) or higher, must be minimum 2.3 (Gingerbread) with WiFi or 4G LTE connection, 3G signal not strong enough to stream smoothly.

– Smart TV: Most Smart TVs are compatible with broadcast, but 51 TV does not offer tech support for Smart TVs due to the large number of different brands/models/equipment.

– Browser: Latest version of your web browser, we recommend Firefox or Chrome. (DVR function is not currently available for Safari.)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. What speed Internet Connection do I need to have?

2. What Browsers and/or devices are supported for Live Video and On-Demand Event Replays?

3. Why am I getting a 404 Error or Spinning Wheel with the 51 TV logo behind it?

4. What do I do if the video is choppy, not smooth or buffering?

5. What computer requirements do I need?

6. What do I do if my audio is not working?

7. What if there is a rain-out for a Live PPV Broadcast?

8. What does a blank black box or a “no playable sources” error mean?

1. What speed Internet connection do I need to have?

You CANNOT view any LIVE STREAM broadcasts on Dial-Up. You need a Cable, DSL, Fiber, T1 or High Speed Satellite* connection.

Mobile (cell) connection needs a solid 4G LTE signal. Video will likely buffer on a 3G connection. Bouncing between 3G and 4G will cause video playback issues as well

We recommend a constant 15.0 Mbps download speed minimum connection on your end.

speed connection on your end. To test your home connection speed, please use one of the following sites: SpeedTest SpeakEasy

* For Satellite connections, please check with your provider as some services limit your daily bandwidth transfer, so streaming a broadcast for 4+ hours might exceed your limit.

2. What browsers and/or devices are supported for Live Video and On-Demand Highlights

Browsers: Firefox , Chrome are preferred. Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer (IE 8 or higher) also acceptable. DVR function does not work in Safari.

, are preferred. Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer (IE 8 or higher) also acceptable. DVR function does not work in Safari. Mobile: All iOS devices including iPhones and iPads + all Andriod devices including phones and tablets.

Not Formally Supported (but should work and has for most): Smart TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Wii, Playstation and similar systems. Though we know of many who use these systems with success to watch our video, we do not offer support for these systems because their Flash plugins are not always the same as main browsers (Firefox, etc) or might be a few versions behind, thus not providing the most up-to-date experience possible. Use these systems at your own risk.

3. Why am I getting a 404 Error or Spinning Wheel with the 51 TV Logo Behind Them?

This error code is displayed before the live broadcast begins. Once the stream begins at the advertised start time for each event, users will need to refresh the window to be able to view the live content.

4. What do I do if the video is choppy, not smooth or buffering?

Since this is the Internet, choppy video can happen from time to time, but it should not stay that way for any long period of time. If it does please try the following.

Make sure you have enough down speed bandwidth with your home/office Internet provider. Minimum requirement is 5.0 Mbps (5000 Kbps).

If you are unsure of your Internet connection speed, please refer to Item 1 on this page for ways to test your speed.

If you are sure of what your Internet Speed package is with your provider, Test your speed anyway (see Item 1 on this page) and make sure your connection is still strong and that there is not any outages/interruptions with your local service provider.

anyway (see Item 1 on this page) and make sure your connection is still strong and that there is not any outages/interruptions with your local service provider. WiFi connections can sometimes cause this as they are not as reliable as a hard line (Ethernet) connection and will experience more fluctuation in speed over a period of time.

Any other users/computers on the same Internet connection can draw speed away from your broadcast. Especially if another user is streaming video, downloading files or music, etc.

Try to Refresh/Reload the page by forcing it to go out to the server to bring the page back in (not cached). Do this by holding the Shift key and clicking the Refresh/Reload button in your browser.

the Shift key and clicking the Refresh/Reload button in your browser. Clear browser cache, close down your browser, re-launch the browser, re-login to Speed51.com and try the video again.

Try another browser. Internet Explorer (IE) has always been the browser that is behind and seems to need to most support, not just for live video, EVERYTHING. So we recommend Firefox and Chrome over IE, but with that said, our video has been tested in ALL browsers including iOS and Andriod devices.

Speed51.com and Speed51 TV are not liable for a subpar streaming experience due to slow internet speeds and/or user-end internet issues.

5. What computer requirements do I need?

Smooth video playback requires minimum Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent with latest version of Flash. Minimum 64mb video RAM suggested.

We recommend the latest version of Flash, but the video will stream fine on Flash version 10.5 or higher.

Full screen viewing provides a nice experience but require more computer processing power. Intel Dual Core or equivalent suggested for smooth full screen playback.

Non-Intel Macintosh Computers and First generation Netbook computers using Atom processors may have insufficient processing power to view even our Base Player smoothly.

You can download the latest Flash version here: Adobe Flash Player

As with all computing tasks, eliminating unnecessary running apps will free up processing power and provide for a better viewing experience.

6. What do I do if my audio is not working?

1st basic step, make sure your speakers are turned on and make sure the volume is up.

Test your computer’s audio by playing another audio file, like a music file.

Check/Test your sound by going to Start –> Control Panel –> Sounds and Audio Devices. Under the Volume tab make sure Mute is not checked and that the volume scroll is somewhere in the middle. Test a sound by clicking on the Sounds tab then choosing a sound file like Default Beep and click the play arrow below.

If you are connecting your computer to a TV, make sure you have the audio cables connected and run properly to the right inputs.

Clear browser cache and then close down your browser completely. Then re-launch the browser, re-login to Speed51.com and try the Live TV Events video page again and see if audio has now kicked in.

7. What if there is a rain-out for a Live PPV Broadcast?

The PPV live broadcast is handled exactly as if you were at the track. If the track calls it a rain-out before it is an official race, we will offer all that paid a rain check for a make-up event (provided 51 TV is able to broadcast the make-up. Due to scheduling conflicts already in place, it may not always be possible for 51 TV to broadcast the make-up event. 51 is not liable for refunds or credits if user can not tune in on make-up date or if other conflicts prevent a make-up broadcast). If inclement weather comes and/or it is considered an official race by the track, then it is an official race with the PPV broadcast as well. Also, if weather or other conditions force an alteration of the event schedule (two-day event made into a one-day event, for example), refunds or credits for the impacted days are not guaranteed and are at the discretion of 51 TV and/or event promoter.

8. What does a black box or “no playable sources” error mean?

As of October 2015, a Flash update has caused some Android-based Samsung mobile device and tablet users to have difficulty viewing streaming software such as Speed51 TV’s. Please try to use the Default Android browser and then in the settings for the default browser, choose Desktop Mode.

