Reserved Seats for the Big Show 9 on Sale

SUSSEX, NJ……..Race fans wanting to insure preferred seating for the Tuesday, June 27 The Big Show 9 Super DIRTcar Modified Series 100 at Malta, New York’s Albany-Saratoga Speedway can now purchase reserved seat tickets as well as VIP seating. “We’ve had a great many requests from fans wanting to enjoy the pre-race Midway activities, but were afraid of losing the seats of their choice. So we’ve set aside the top row of the stands as reserved seating,” says event organizer Brett Hearn.

Fans may purchase reserved seats by going to the website, www.thebigshow9, and clicking on “Tickets.” The reserved seat admission is $35.00. Fans wanting to experience the inside VIP suite that includes food, beverages, and a pit pass may purchase a seat for $75.00, or a guaranteed front row seat for $90.00. All reserved seats are being sold on a first come basis.

Presented by Recovery Sports Grills, Halmar International, Fox Shocks, VP Racing Fuels, Cedar Peaks Enterprises, and JMMB, The Big Show 9 is bound to be an exciting evening of dirt track racing at its very best. “Thanks to our sponsors, the winner of the race will take home $10,000, one of the larger payouts on the Super DIRTcar Series tour, fans can share a $1,000 Pick-the-Quick contest prize, and our support Sportsman drivers will race for $1,000-to-win in each of their two features” says Hearn. “What better way to kick off the summer than a great race at a great race track.”

Brett Hearn is a champion professional race car driver with 898 feature race wins to his credit. He holds 90 track and series championships including seven point titles at Albany-Saratoga-Speedway and is the defending Modified division champion at Lebanon Valley Speedway. In 2013, Hearn was named “Area Auto Racing News 50 Years Greatest Driver.” Driven Marketing is Hearn’s team that promotes special motorsports events.

Racing on Tuesday, June 27 begins with warm-ups at 6:00 pm, but fans should plan to come early to enjoy the Midway activities which include an hour autograph session with all the top drivers.

Attention Media Members: All media members, including those with DIRTcar and Albany-Saratoga Speedway credentials, must complete the “Credential Request” form that may be downloaded at www.thebigshow9.com. Forms must be submitted by June 20 to [email protected].

Hearn may be contacted during business hours by media members at 973-702-0819, or go to www.thebigshow9.com or www.bretthearn.com for additional information.

The Big Show 9 Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed 51

