Reigning CARS Tour Champion Lessard is Seekonk Bound

Fifteen-year-old Raphael Lessard recently filed an entry for the second annual U.S. Pro Stock/Super Late Model National Championship race at Seekonk Speedway (MA) on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Lessard was born July 5, 2001, in St-Joseph-de-Beauce, Quebec, Canada. He is one of the hottest prospects in auto racing today, ranking seventh in the 2017 Short Track Draft on Speed51.com.

At the age of 12, he became the youngest driver in history to race in the Quebec Sportsman Series. In 2015, Lessard began his first full season with PASS North in his own car.

Raphaël won the confidence of NASCAR driver David Gilliland to race for his team, David Gilliland Racing, for the last four races of 2015 on the PASS North tour. He finished the season in seventh position with three top-ten finishes.

In 2016, his first full-time season with David Gilliland Racing, Lessard won the CARS Super Late Model Tour championship with four wins, eight top-five and nine top-ten finishes in his No. 99 Toyota Camry. He also became the youngest Canadian race car driver to win in a USA-based major

stock car series.

Lessard will join a full field of Pro Stock / Super Late Model racers from the Northeast region to battle for the $10,000 top prize. More announcements regarding the U.S. Pro Stock / Super Late Model Nationals are expected to be made soon.

-U.S. Pro Stock / Super Late Model Nationals Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Millbridge Speedway (NC) Open Outlaw Karts Feature Corliss Beats the Governor in Thunder Road Late Models »