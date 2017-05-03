LOG IN
Bristol Motor Speedway - Wall - 2017

Registration Deadline Approaching for Final Bristol Open Test

May 3, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

The first of two open test sessions for the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway is in the books.  Noah Gragson set the fastest lap of the day at a time of 14.816 seconds around the high banks of the “Last Great Colosseum.” The next 300x250 Bristol Early Birdopen test is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 and the deadline to register is approaching.

 

Registration for the second and final open test for the historic short track event will close on Sunday, May 7.

 

Each team must register to compete in the Short Track U.S. Nationals to participate in the open test sessions. To purchase a test date entry, please visit https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/short-track-us-nationals-open-test-days-bristol-april-26567.

 

More than 500 cars are expected for the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway during race weekend across five different divisions.  The event will be held on May 19-21.

 

Fans can head to www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/tickets/short-track-us-nationals/ for ticket and camping information.

 

Speed51 TV, the live broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, will carry a multi-camera live broadcast of both days of racing from Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans can purchase their pay-per-view package at an “Early-bird special” rate now through May 19 for just $44.99 by clicking here.

 

-Text by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

