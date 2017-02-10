Ray Parent Going for Thompson LM Championship in 2017

The 2017 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for Ray Parent. After winning the 2016 D. Anthony Vendetti Fall Classic at Seekonk Speedway in his No. 17 Ford Fusion Late Model, Parent decided it was time for a change of pace, with support from a new primary sponsor, Anytime Realty. Parent will be driving the No. 98 Ford Fusion Late Model for Don Parsons Racing and Anytime Realty in pursuit of a Divisional Championship at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Parent has been active in motorsports since he was 16 years old, becoming one of the most popular Late Model drivers in New England. The veteran racer has many accomplishments to his credit, including a 1996 Formula Four Championship at Seekonk Speedway, D. Anthony Venditti Fall Classic Late Model race wins in 2010 and 2016, and American-Canadian Tour wins at Airborne (2012) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2012).

Recently, Parent sold his No. 17 ACT Late Model after his previous sponsorship ended which put him on the search for a new sponsor.

“I lost a sponsorship and was looking for a new sponsorship when Don approached me about driving. I knew from the moment we spoke I was all in,” Parent explained.

Don Parsons, Principal of Anytime Realty, shared the sentiments with Parent. Describing their relationship, Parsons explained, “I heard that Ray was looking for sponsorship for the 2016 season and, I believe I reached out to him on Facebook, or gave him a call and we came to an agreement to put Anytime Realty as the primary sponsor for his ACT Late Model for the rest of the 2016 season. A few weeks later, a seat became available in my Super Late Model and Ray was willing to jump in and help me out while I was in the process of selling it and we did very well. I was happy with how his team and family work together, and have great chemistry on and off the track. They are really great people; so after Ray had sold his car in victory lane after winning the DAV Fall Classic at Seekonk, I decided to put together a brand new ride for the 2017 season and have him as my primary driver.”

Jointly, Parent and Parsons have the same goals for the 2017 season: to keep the car in one piece en route to the Late Model Championship at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park .

“We have a great driver, great crew, the best car money can buy, and I try to do everything I can financially so we have what we need to win with the best of the best,” Parsons enthusiastically explained.

The Don Parsons Racing/Anytime Realty entry will begin their Championship quest at the 43rd running of the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, schedule for Friday, March 31 – Sunday, April 2. For more information, visit www.thompsonspeedway.com, and follow us on social media.

-Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

