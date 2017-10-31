LOG IN
SLM SSS South Alabama Rattler Start 2017

Rattler 250 to Kick Off 2018 Southern Super Series Season

October 31, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

For the fifth straight year, one of Super Late Model racing’s most prestigious events will kick off the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco season in 2018.  Southern Super Series and South Alabama Speedway officials announced Tuesday that the 42nd Annual Rattler 250 will begin the sixth season for the Southeast Super Late Model series on March 16-18, 2018.

 

“The Rattler 250 at South Alabama has traditionally been a great early-season race and in recent years a great kickoff to the Southern Super Series schedule,” said Southern Super Series Promoter Tim Bryant.  “John Dykes and his family do a fantastic job in preparations for the event and it’s an early-season event that people have grown accustomed to looking forward to.”

 

300x250 20% OFF StoreThe annual Rattler event has drawn some of the biggest names in Late Model racing throughout the 41-year history of the race.  Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski, a Roush Fenway Racing development driver, has visited victory lane at South Alabama Speedway following the past two versions of the race.

 

Other former winners of the Rattler 250 include NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers Christopher Bell and Grant Enfinger, as well as short track stars such as Bubba Pollard, Augie Grill, Ronnie Sanders, Bobby Gill and Dave Mader III.

 

The winner of the prestigious Super Late Model race traditionally receives a visit from an infamous Alabama rattlesnake in victory lane, making the post-race ceremonies a can’t-miss occasion for race fans.

 

More information about the Southern Super Series season-opening 42nd Annual Rattler 250 including schedules, rules and entry forms will be released leading into the event.

 

Additional plans for the 2018 Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco are currently being made.  For more information on the Southern Super Series, visit www.southernsuperseries.com.

 

-Southern Super Series Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

