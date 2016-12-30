Ransomville’s Hangover 150 Postponed Due to Weather

RANSOMVILLE, NY — The 17th Hangover 150 at the Ransomville Speedway has been postponed until Saturday January 14th, 2017.

“Due to the unseasonably warm and inclement weather, as well as wet grounds, we were forced to postpone the Hangover to January 14th” stated track General Manager Jennifer Martin. “We would like to thank all racers, patrons, and staff for their patience and consideration during this uncooperative weather” Martin continued. “Drivers can still pre-register by calling the Speedway office at 716-791-3602” Martin added.

Pit gates will swing open at 8:30am with grandstands opening at 10:30am with the first green flag of the day at noon. The 2017 edition of the Hangover 150 is presented by Philips Garage, Relco Trucking, Sevenson’s, Hytech and FindItQuick.com Winners of each race will receive $500 with $200 going to second place and third place earning $100.

If needed, the rain date/inclement weather rescheduling date will be Saturday February 4th.

In other news from the “Big R”, Ransomville Speedway officials will be hosting the Membership and Rules Meeting, set for Saturday January 21st at the Ransomville Fire Hall. Meeting for the 4 Bangers and Street Stocks will be held at 11am while the open wheeled classes will be meeting at 12:30pm. Lunch will also be served. Ransomville memberships are required to receive points plus end of the season awards/points money. DIRTcar Memberships will also be available as well as Season Passes. Officials and staff will be there to answer any questions.

Photo credit: Flickr/NiagraFallsUSA1

