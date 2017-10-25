Ramstrom Dusting Off His Modified for Haunted Hundred

October has been a month of triumph and excitement for Derek Ramstrom, who less than two weeks ago returned to his home track of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) and netted an emotional Pro Stock win. To end the month, Ramstrom is turning his attention to another home track, Seekonk Speedway in his home state of Massachusetts. However, this time it’s not with his Pro Stock in tow.

Ramstrom is dusting off his Tour-type Modified for the first time in two years to take on the best in Northeast Modified racing Saturday in the inaugural Haunted Hundred under the Tri-Track Open Modified Series sanction. While it has been some time for Ramstrom, an opportunity has presented itself to the Pro Stock ace.

“We got an opportunity that we couldn’t refuse. We’re getting some help from the Darling family and that’s their home track, so we’re hopefully going to have good run. Plus, Seekonk is right up the road for us,” Ramstrom told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Ramstrom partnered with the Darling family just this past weekend for the Granite State Pro Stock Series season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Now as he transitions from fenders to open-wheels, Ramstrom is ready for the challenge but knows that time will not be in great quantity to prepare.

“I feel pretty confident,” he stated. “The competition is going to be pretty stout as usual, but we should be fine. I do wish we had more practice time; there’s only two rounds Saturday, so it’s going to be really quick. At least I know the track very well, so we’re just going to go right at it.”

Ramstrom and his team are already pressed for time before getting to the track. Since the win at Thompson on October 13, a ton of time has gone into getting the Modified ready. The team will need every second since there are expected to be upwards of 40 drivers competing for 28 starting positions.

“There’s a possibility we might not even make the show, but obviously, we’re not thinking that. The guys have been thrashing since we finished up with Thompson,” Ramstrom explained. “We had to put a motor in it last week and just got it running the other night. They’ve put so much in to get it underway.”

While time is short and the competition tough, Ramstrom knows that anything is possible if he and the No. 35 team bring their A-game.

“First off, we do have to make the show. “Obviously, tough field, ton of good guys out there. Just got to keep it clean, get seat time, that’s what I really need,” he admitted. “That’s the only way we can improve in this sport. But, you never know, we could go out and be a rocket ship and lead every single lap. Until then we just don’t know until Saturday morning when we go out for practice.”

