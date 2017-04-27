Rainy Forecast Postpones CRA Street Stocks at Anderson

Salem, IN — With a forecast of heavy rain Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night, Anderson Speedway officials along with CRA officials, have decided to postpone the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks event that was scheduled for this Saturday, April 29th. The event has been rescheduled for next Saturday, May 6th.

“Reworking the schedule will give the fans a unique opportunity to see two CRA racing divisions in one evening” said Anderson Speedway President, Rick Dawson. “We had many teams scheduled to travel long distances to compete this weekend and wanted to get the word out as soon as possible. It is spring in Indiana and the weather can be challenging at times, however it always improves and we have a great line up of events for the fans coming up this year”.

The Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks will now join the ARCA/CRA Super Series on the race card for Anderson Speedway next Saturday night. The racing action will also include the Anderson ThunderCar 100 lap event that was postponed last Saturday.

More event and track information is available at www.andersonspeedway.com. For more information on all the CRA series go to www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

