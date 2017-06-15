Racers Seeking Emotional Win in Flip Merwin Memorial at State Park

The Newsline Nine Flip Merwin Memorial Race hits the track at State Park Speedway (WI) Friday night. Merwin was an accomplished snowmobile and stock car racer and was tragically killed in 2003 while competing in the World Championship Snowmobile Derby. The race has been run consistently almost every year since, with a year off in 2009. However, when Ron and Scott Wimmer purchased the track late that year, a high priority was bringing back the Flip Merwein Memorial Race.

“It’s a great honor to have this race,” Scott Wimmer told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “Flip was such a huge part of racing and the community. The support of this race has been tremendous and it’s great to see all the family and friends that come out to honor and remember a great individual.”

Because of Merwin’s impact in the racing community, the event usually brings out some of the top names in Wisconsin. Veteran guys like Chris Weinkauf, Chris Wimmer, Mark Mackesy and Tim Sauter have all etched their name on the trophy, while last year it was up and coming driver Derek Kraus who pulled off the win.

Sauter, Mackesy and Weinkauf are all two-time winners, but there is nothing more Mackesy, a multi-time State Park Speedway track, would like than to add his name to the books one more time.

“Flip was a special person,” said Mackesy. “Only a few people in a lifetime come around like him, which is why this race has been special to a lot of people for as long as it has. He was always in a good mood and fun to be around and it would be very special to win another race in his memory.”

This year the event is moved from State Park Speedway’s traditional Thursday night to a special Friday night of racing. In addition, this marquee event is part of Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV schedule, meaning anyone who is a premium member of the 51 Network can watch the Newsline Nine Flip Merwin Memorial race as part of their Speed51 Network package. Fans who wish to watch the race but are not yet a member can become one here: http://speed51.com/join-today/.

“We were thrilled to be asked to be part of Speed51’s Summer Thunder schedule,” said State Park Speedway Co-Owner Ron Wimmer. “While we obviously hope fans come out to the track, because you can’t beat live racing, we are excited to showcase our drivers and our racing action to viewers across the country.”

In addition to the Green Mill Super Late Models presented by C-Tech competing in the 75-lap event, the Budweiser Limited Late Models, Ropa’s Pizza Pure Stocks, Snap-On Mini Mods, Motors Service and Supply Mini-Stocks and D&D Automotive Bandoleros will all be on track as well.

Group qualifying will begin at 6:00pm CST with racing starting at 7:00 CST. A special tribute to the late Merwin will take place during opening ceremonies.

-By Jana Wimmer, Speed51.com Midwest Editor – Twitter: @JWimm22

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman photo

