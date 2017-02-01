Race Teams Gearing up for Third Annual Winter Showdown

The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown is right around the corner and teams from all over the United States are putting last minute touches on their cars before making their way to Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, CA.

With $30,000 up for grabs at the SPEARS Manufacturing Winter Showdown 250, the race has drawn the attention from drivers like Kyle Busch and local short tracker Jeremy Doss. Bubba Pollard has won the two previous Winter Showdowns and will be returning to compete for his third consecutive Showdown triumph.

A guaranteed $3,000 to start the feature also calms the nerves and pocket books of the over 40 cars pre-registered for the events 36 starting positions.

The Showdown has been a victim of rain its previous two years, pushing it to Sunday, but the people at Kern County Raceway Park have high hopes of getting the 250 laps in Saturday, February 11. The Super Late Model show will follow the Lucas Oil Modifieds in the “Spray Nine 50.”

Although rain was a factor, there was no lack of excitement one year ago. At last year’s Winter Showdown a dominating Todd Gilliland made hard contact with the wall early in the race taking him out of victory contention.

Teammates Noah Gragson and Gracin Raz tangled in the few remaining laps while battling it out for the lead. That led to a nose-to-tail finish between defending winner Bubba Pollard and Washington native Parker Stephens.

With a new date for the prestigious event, (previously Feb. 26-28), things kick off on Wednesday, February 8 with parking and optional tech inspection at the track. That is followed by the Super Late Models hitting the track for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

Fans are encouraged to join the crew and drivers at the “Winter Showdown Kick-off Party” hosted at Buck Owens Crystal Palace starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.

Friday is full of action as both the Lucas Oil Modifieds and Super Late Models qualify for Saturday’s feature event. After qualifying, the Lucas Oil Modified will run a “Top 10” race where the top 10 drivers in the series will battle it out in a heat race. The “Fast 12” race will follow where the top 12 qualifiers in the SLM class will showcase in a heat race. Support classes will also be included in Friday night’s events.

The most anticipated events kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday with the “Last Chance” race for the “SPEARS Winter Showdown 250” with the top-two finishers transferring into the feature. Opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. with the green flag for $30,000 to follow shortly after.

For fans not making the trip to Kern County Raceway Park for the 3rd Annual Winter Showdown, the race is available for pay-per-view on Speed51.com. Fans can purchase a live video ticket now by clicking here.

