Race of Champions to Remain at Lake Erie Speedway

North East, PA – Race of Champions, Lake Erie Speedway and the Erie Sports Commission management are proud to announce that the 2018 Race of Champions Weekend will take place in North East, Pennsylvania as the organizations reached a three-year agreement to keep the event in the Erie Region. The announcement comes following a successful 2017 Race of Champions Weekend, which was held at Lake Erie Speedway for the first time in September.

The 2018 event will take place Thursday, September 27 through Saturday, September 29. The culmination of the traditional weekend will see the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series compete for 250 laps in the 68th Annual Race of Champions.

Management is working toward an agreement that keeps the event at Lake Erie Speedway in the long term, beginning with a three-year initial agreement.

“This is a very positive step for this event and ensures where it will remain, including the landmark 70th edition of the event,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions steward. “This has been a process and it has proven very affective through the event. It was an extremely competitive weekend at a tremendous facility with great partners and we look forward to moving that forward with the help of the Track Management and the Erie Sports Commission. The involvement from the surrounding community and the opportunity has been outstanding and we are very happy to carry on the great tradition that is the Race of Champions.”

Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., became a five-time event champion this season by winning the 2017 edition of the Race of Champions at Lake Erie.

The schedule will remain similar for the event in 2018

Thursday, September 27, will allow teams an open practice day, while Friday, September 28, will see championship events for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series along with the Race of Champions Super Stocks. Saturday, September 29 will see the running of the 68thAnnual Race of Champions 250. More information will be forthcoming and details will be made available in the coming months on the Race of Champions website.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 68th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2018 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

