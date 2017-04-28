Quick Results: Top 25 Picks in 2017 Short Track Draft

The first round of the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes has been completed. Twenty-five of the best short track racers in North America heard their names called over the last 24 hours. To help fans easily find the results from this year’s draft, we’ve assembled the table below.

Race fans can find the full write-up on number-one pick Todd Gilliland by clicking here. The full report on Harrison Burton being selected as the number-two pick can be seen by clicking here. Picks 3-10 can be found here and picks 11-25 can be found here.

Pick Driver Series 1 Todd Gilliland K&N 2 Harrison Burton K&N 3 Christian Eckes ARCA 4 Bobby Pierce Dirt LM 5 Casey Roderick SLM/PLM 6 Kyle Benjamin K&N 7 Raphael Lessard SLM/ARCA 8 Travis Braden SLM 9 Austin Theriault ARCA 10 Nick Hoffman Dirt 11 Timmy Solomito Mods 12 Zane Smith ARCA 13 Dalton Sargeant ARCA 14 Dalton Armstrong SLM 15 Brandon Sheppard Dirt LM 16 Stephen Nasse SLM 17 Derek Kraus K&N 18 Jeremy Doss SLM 19 Matt Craig SLM 20 Max McLaughlin Dirt Mods 21 Chad Finley SLM/ARCA 22 Brandon Setzer SLM 23 Spencer Davis K&N/SLM 24 Hailie Deegan Off Road/LM 25 Dillon Bassett K&N

