Short Track Draft 2017

Quick Results: Top 25 Picks in 2017 Short Track Draft

April 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Short Track Draft, Top Stories

The first round of the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes has been completed.  Twenty-five of the best short track racers in North America heard their names called over the last 24 hours. To help fans easily find the results from this year’s draft, we’ve assembled the table below.

 

Race fans can find the full write-up on number-one pick Todd Gilliland by clicking here.  The full report on Harrison Burton being selected as the number-two pick can be seen by clicking here. Picks 3-10 can be found here and picks 11-25 can be found here.

 

PickDriverSeries
1Todd GillilandK&N
2Harrison BurtonK&N
3Christian EckesARCA
4Bobby PierceDirt LM
5Casey RoderickSLM/PLM
6Kyle BenjaminK&N
7Raphael LessardSLM/ARCA
8Travis BradenSLM
9Austin TheriaultARCA
10Nick HoffmanDirt
11Timmy SolomitoMods
12Zane SmithARCA
13Dalton SargeantARCA
14Dalton ArmstrongSLM
15Brandon SheppardDirt LM
16Stephen NasseSLM
17Derek KrausK&N
18Jeremy DossSLM
19Matt CraigSLM
20Max McLaughlinDirt Mods
21Chad FinleySLM/ARCA
22Brandon SetzerSLM
23Spencer DavisK&N/SLM
24Hailie DeeganOff Road/LM
25Dillon BassettK&N
