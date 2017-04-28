Quick Results: Top 25 Picks in 2017 Short Track Draft
The first round of the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes has been completed. Twenty-five of the best short track racers in North America heard their names called over the last 24 hours. To help fans easily find the results from this year’s draft, we’ve assembled the table below.
Race fans can find the full write-up on number-one pick Todd Gilliland by clicking here. The full report on Harrison Burton being selected as the number-two pick can be seen by clicking here. Picks 3-10 can be found here and picks 11-25 can be found here.
|Pick
|Driver
|Series
|1
|Todd Gilliland
|K&N
|2
|Harrison Burton
|K&N
|3
|Christian Eckes
|ARCA
|4
|Bobby Pierce
|Dirt LM
|5
|Casey Roderick
|SLM/PLM
|6
|Kyle Benjamin
|K&N
|7
|Raphael Lessard
|SLM/ARCA
|8
|Travis Braden
|SLM
|9
|Austin Theriault
|ARCA
|10
|Nick Hoffman
|Dirt
|11
|Timmy Solomito
|Mods
|12
|Zane Smith
|ARCA
|13
|Dalton Sargeant
|ARCA
|14
|Dalton Armstrong
|SLM
|15
|Brandon Sheppard
|Dirt LM
|16
|Stephen Nasse
|SLM
|17
|Derek Kraus
|K&N
|18
|Jeremy Doss
|SLM
|19
|Matt Craig
|SLM
|20
|Max McLaughlin
|Dirt Mods
|21
|Chad Finley
|SLM/ARCA
|22
|Brandon Setzer
|SLM
|23
|Spencer Davis
|K&N/SLM
|24
|Hailie Deegan
|Off Road/LM
|25
|Dillon Bassett
|K&N
