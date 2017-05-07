LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
5-6-2017 - K&N - South Boston Speedway - Harrison Burton (1)

Purdy’s Penalty Gives Burton a Hometown Victory at SoBo

May 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Harrison Burton scored a hometown victory at South Boston Speedway (VA) Saturday night, taking the win in the second NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race in a twin-100 doubleheader for the series after Chase Purdy was penalized for jumping a late restart.

 

Burton, whose father Jeff and uncle Ward cut their teeth on the 0.400-mile Virginia oval, was surrounded by family and friends in victory lane afterwards, making this win a very special one for the 16-year-old.

 

300x250 Bristol Early Bird“I got to celebrate with family and friends,” Burton told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “They had a section on the backstretch. I knew they were pushing me along.

 

“It almost brought me to tears, stopping by my family [during the post-race victory lap],” Burton continued. “I’ve never been that emotional inside a race car. I’m at a loss for words.”

 

Purdy dominated the second race of the evening, taking the lead on a lap 12 restart. Todd Gilliland took the lead from him on lap 82, but a late caution offered Purdy a second chance at the victory.

 

However, that chance was squandered as Purdy jumped the restart. NASCAR penalized Purdy, opening the door for Burton and Gilliland to battle for the victory, with Burton taking the win.

 

“I knew when Purdy jumped the start, it wasn’t necessarily intentional,” Burton said. “I didn’t really know how to play it, because I didn’t know how I would be judged if I beat [Gilliland] to the line. It worked out in our favor and let us make the move.

 

“When something intense like that happens, you don’t really remember it,” Burton added. “It’s all instinct.”

 

NASCAR declined comment to Speed51.com regarding the penalty, but Purdy admitted to jumping the restart, accepting NASCAR’s penalty.

 

“Yeah, I just jumped the start and blew the whole race away,” Purdy said.

 

Travis Miller beat Chase Purdy to the checkered flag in the first twin 100. (Speed51.com photo)

Travis Miller beat Chase Purdy to the checkered flag in the first twin 100. (Speed51.com photo)

Travis Miller won the first race of the evening, outdueling Purdy for the victory. Miller assumed the lead in that race on a lap 59 restart.

 

“He chose the inside there on that restart,” Miller said in victory lane. “That played to our advantage.”

 

“We had a good run going, he just got us on that restart,” said Purdy after the first race. “The top got going better than we did. It was a fun race. It was nice to be competitive and battle for the win.”

 

Todd Gilliland picked up a third-place finish in the first race before coming home second in the nightcap. It was an eventful evening for last season’s K&N Pro Series West champion, recovering from a mid-race incident in the first race before battling for the win in race two.

 

“It definitely covered it all,” said Gilliland. “From running down the leader to blowing a tire and pounding the fence [in the first race]. We had to drive from last up to third, which made me very happy. My whole team worked so hard on this. They gave me the best car we could have had, definitely the fastest one out here.

 

“I let them down a little bit on that last restart,” Gilliland said about the decisive moments of race two. “I’ve just got to move on from here and win the rest of them.

 

“We had two dominant cars tonight,” Gilliland said about his team’s effort. “It’s really terrible to not be able to take a trophy back to David Gilliland Racing. We came here, we tested, and our cars were really fast. I think we showed everyone what we are capable of.”

 

Burton’s victory marked his second in three races on the K&N Pro Series East circuit, as he won their last event at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) prior to Saturday night’s doubleheader. Burton reflected on his breakout season in victory lane.

 

“I’m just so happy,” Burton said. “This is something I’ve wanted my whole life, to be successful in a NASCAR series. It’s starting to come to me, I’m starting to win races and run better. It’s so cool, it’s so much fun.”

 

The K&N Pro Series East returns to action on June 3, when they visit Memphis Motorsports Park (TN). That race will be the first in series history at the 0.750-mile oval in the Volunteer State.

 

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Saturday’s twin 100s at South Boston by visiting Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage.

 

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Race #1 Unofficial Finish

Pos # Driver
1 40 Travis Miller
2 17 Chase Purdy
3 16 Todd Gilliland
4 44 Dillon Bassett
5 12 Harrison Burton
6 6 Ruben Garcia
7 4 Chase Cabre
8 42 Jay Beasley
9 04 Ronnie Bassett
10 41 Vinnie Miller
11 2 Collin Cabre
12 31 Matt Bowling
13 23 JP Morgan
14 9 Enrique Baca
15 30 Tyler Dippel
16 13 Hunter Baize
17 19 Chuck Buchanan

 

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Race #2 Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver
1 12 Harrison Burton
2 16 Todd Gilliland
3 41 Vinnie Miller
4 4 Chase Cabre
5 6 Ruben Garcia
6 40 Travis Miller
7 13 Hunter Baize
8 18 Peyton Sellers
9 9 Enrique Baca
10 42 Jay Beasley
11 17 Chase Purdy
12 30 Tyler Dippel
13 44 Dillon Bassett
14 04 Ronnie Bassett
15 31 Matt Bowling
16 2 Collin Cabre
17 19 Chuck Buchanan
18 23 JP Morgan
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

Presenting Partner