LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LMSC Lee Puliam Candid Langley 2017

Pulliam Unofficially Clinches Fourth NASCAR National Title

September 17, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

With finishes of second and seventh at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway (VA), Lee Pulliam unofficially clinched the 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Championship Saturday night.

 

“I feel pretty good about number four,” Pulliam told Speed51.com powered by JEGS after the twin-66 lappers. “It’s been a blessing. God has blessed me immensely with a beautiful family and an awesome race team, a great business, great customers. I’m just really proud of how far we’ve come.”

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)It was not the banner night Pulliam hoped to close out the season. The car, which has been ailing since a race at Southern National Motorsports Park in August, struggled throughout the afternoon and evening at the Hampton, Virginia facility.

 

“We struggled here today,” Pulliam admitted. “We took a lick ago a few weeks ago at Kenly. We hit a piece of lead, and it did quite a bit of damage. The car just hasn’t been the same since then. It probably needs a front clip.

 

“We’ve just been so busy,” Pulliam continued. “We’ve been trying to race everywhere, and we’ve got Martinsville coming up. It’s been really tough on me and my guys. It’s pretty exhausting. We never could get it where we wanted.”

 

While the car wasn’t where Pulliam wanted it, it was good enough to secure a National Championship, the fourth of Pulliam’s career. He edged out California’s Trevor Huddleston, who had battled back and forth with Pulliam in the national standings throughout 2017.

 

“We’ve had a great year. [Huddleston]’s had a great year,” Pulliam said. “It’s been close all the way to the end. I’ve had so much support from so many racers. So much respect from a lot of these guys.”

 

The first race on Saturday evening at Langley was a struggle, as Pulliam started ninth in the field. Pulliam ultimately finished seventh, thanks in part to a mechanical issue for Connor Hall.

 

That mechanical issue proved to be both a blessing and a curse for both Pulliam and Hall. Pulliam’s seventh-place finish placed him on the front row for the second feature after an eight-car invert. Hall missed out on the invert, forcing him to start at the rear of the field.

 

Pulliam jumped out to the early lead, which he maintained while calamity swarmed around him, including one massive incident involving Hall, Matthew Waltz, Cameron Bowen, and Thomas Marks. Hall rebounded from the incident and utilized the fresher tires from falling out of the first race early to work through the field and take the win.

 

“We made some adjustments for the second race,” Pulliam said. “It was faster. We led most of it. We finally lost the lead there at the end. I think Connor had pretty fresh tires since he fell out of the first race. We just couldn’t hold him off. We were hoping we’d get number 20 to finish the year out.”

 

Race fans can find Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s races at Langley by clicking here.

 

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ztevans

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

Langley Speedway Unofficial Results

September 16, 2017

Race 1

Pos # Driver
1 97 Greg Edwards
2 2 Matthew Waltz
3 55 Mark Wertz
4 03 Brenden Queen
5 19 Cameron Bowen
6 63 Chris Throckmorton
7 5 Lee Pulliam
8 9 Alex Brock
9 94 Cody Carlton
10 88 Thomas Marks
11 4S Duane Shreeves
12 77 Connor Hall
13 71 Travis Wall

Race 2

Pos # Driver
1 77 Connor Hall
2 5 Lee Pulliam
3 03 Brenden Queen
4 2 Matthew Waltz
5 63 Chris Throckmorton
6 4S Duane Shreeves
7 94 Cody Carlton
8 9 Alex Brock
9 88 Thomas Marks
10 97 Greg Edwards
11 55 Mark Wertz
12 19 Cameron Bowen
13 71 Travis Wall
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner