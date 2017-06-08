Promoter’s Corner: Dealing With Poor Weather Forecasts

Nobody ever ‘wins’ when it comes to weather-impacted shows. The way I was raised, if we can race, we race, because there is no guarantee that the weather will be any better the next day, next week, alternate rain date, etc.

That being said, if it is apparent that we are not going to be able to get the show in, I try to call it before the haulers leave the driveway to head to the track. We don’t always have that luxury, but for a weekly show I will try to pull the plug an hour before the pit gate opens. On our traveling shows, either when we are somewhere with the (ARCA Midwest) tour or we have traveling teams visiting Madison, we understand the miles the teams and fans logged to come support the races, those are among the toughest decisions.

Likewise, I have never been afraid to adjust the schedule to allow ourselves the best chance of getting the feature races in. While I understand the passion our fans have for this sport, I have always looked at this as the lesser of two evils. Would you rather see heat races, then wait until 11pm, the next day or who knows when to see the features, in many cases the feature events would NOT be rescheduled; or would you rather see the feature events run or attempted to be contested on the advertised date? We are already there, everyone has made the investment to be there for the race, so let’s hold the race.

There is all sorts of data, everyone has the radar in their pocket now and we could all be meteorologists. Weather impacted days wear me out, we have tens of thousands of dollars on the line, often we are jumping through hoops to make the show happen, losing a substantial amount of money, realizing the amount of time and energy we put into an event only to have it washed down the drain, all the while being criticized and second guessed by a vocal minority. But each night when I go to bed, I sleep well knowing I played the best hand possible with the cards we were dealt.