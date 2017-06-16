LOG IN
Screenshot 2017.03.04 PLM Montgomery

Pro Late Models Set for Round Four at Montgomery

June 16, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Pro Late Models are back in action at Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) this Saturday night for Round 4 of the popular Show Me the Money Series.  The seven-race series at Montgomery, which pays a whopping $4,000 to win each race, has been full of excitement and drama thus far in 2017.

 

300x250 Montgomery 2017.06.17The excitement first began ahead of the second race of the season when a $500 bounty was placed on 2016 Show Me the Money Series champion Casey Roderick.  That bounty was captured by veteran competitor Augie Grill when he outdueled Roderick for the victory.

 

One race later, on May 27, the two clashed once again.  However, this time things didn’t end so nicely.

 

After contact between the two drivers in the closing laps, Grill ended up going back to the pit area on a wrecker while Roderick celebrated his second win of the season in Victory Lane.

 

With the fourth round of Pro Late Model action coming up this Saturday, all eyes will be on Roderick and Grill to see what may be next in this newest short track racing rivalry.

 

Roderick currently leads the Show Me the Money point standings after winning two of the three races so far this season. Overall, Roderick has won over 50-percent of the Show Me the Money races with six victories in 11 races.

 

Will another drivers bring his batting average down to 50-percent?  Will Roderick and Grill clash once again for the race victory?

 

The only way to find out is to be at Montomgery Motor Speedway this Saturday as some of the top Pro Late Model racers in the south duke it out for the $4,000 top prize.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

