Lenny Batycki - PRN At the Track

PRN’s At The Track Celebrating 200 Episode Milestone

January 12, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - Southeast, Ticker

CONCORD, N.C.,  – As the calendar turns to 2017, the premier grassroots racing show in the Southeast, Performance Racing Network’s (PRN) At the Track is celebrating a milestone and growing to serve a new group of grassroots racing fans.

 

The show will celebrate its 200th episode the weekend of January 15-17. In addition to the landmark episode, PRN is proud to announce that the show will be growing outside of its traditional southeastern roots, forming a new Midwest version of the show in the spring of this year (2017).

 

At the Track host Lenny Batycki, one of the most recognizable voices in short track racing, takes pride in bringing little-known stories to his audience on a weekly basis. The straight to the point nature of local racers is a primary factor that engages an audience with humble, hometown heroes.

 

“Hearing the drama, passion, and stories of grassroots racing directly from the personalities who live it has made this show interesting and successful,” Batycki said. “Grassroots racers have no PR spin. They are truthful, gritty, honest, and genuine. It is a privilege for me and for PRN’s At the Track to be able to bring these racers, promoters, and their stories from the heart of motorsports to the ears of so many broadcast radio listeners.”

 

Since it’s launching in April 2013, At the Track has featured more than 370 individual guests from 35 different racing series across 28 states and three foreign countries. From broadcasting legend Ken Squier to adolescents with racing dreams of their own, At the Track has always captured the stories of short track racers nationwide.

 

“All of this would not be possible without the help of PRN’s corporate partners. At the Track is brought to audiences with support from Bojangles’, WIX Filters, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and racing parts provider CV Products,” said Batycki. “It is truly a pleasure to work with such great companies, companies that understand the grassroots racer and their passion for motorsports.”

 

At the Track can be found on 39 affiliate radio stations across eight states with more stations to be announced in the coming months. Check GoPRN.com for a listing of stations. You can also listen to a complete archive of episodes on demand with the Performance Racing Network app and on GoPRN.com.

 

-PRN Press Release.  Photo Credit: PRN Photo

